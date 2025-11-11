Funding to strengthen South Australia’s community sport and recreation sector

Release date: 11/11/25

Community sport is becoming even more accessible via a new $2.9 million grant program aimed at encouraging more people to get involved.

Clubs and sporting organisations have a week remaining to apply for grants grow capacity within their organisations including by developing measures to attract and retain volunteers.

The program invites projects that deliver innovative, practical solutions to build a more supported, skilled and sustainable volunteer base, while also fostering the next generation of sector leaders.

The Sector Success Program (SSP) is now open for applications and is designed to build workforce capability, strengthen volunteer networks, and support inclusive participation across communities.

Applicants can apply for up to $250,000 per project and up to two years of funding.

Funding is available through two streams:

Targeted Stream (Workforce and Volunteers): Dedicated to building sector capability by strengthening the paid and volunteer workforce.

: Supporting projects that address one or both of the following strategic priorities:

Applicants must also demonstrate how their project aligns with ORSR’s 2025 - 2030 Strategic Plan and their own organisational priorities.

Developed following extensive consultation with internal and external stakeholders, the SSP reflects the changing needs of communities.

Applications close Wednesday 19 November 2025. For more information and to apply, visit www.orsr.sa.gov.au/grants/sector-success-program

Quotes

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

South Australia’s sport and active recreation sector is driven by passionate people and the Malinauskas Government is pleased to support it with this sort of investment.

The program is about investing in the individuals and programs that make sport and active recreation stronger, more inclusive, and better equipped for the future.

By supporting workforce development and community-led initiatives, we’re helping ensure South Australians of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy the benefits of participation.

Volunteers are the foundation of our clubs, competitions, and community programs.

However, we know that burnout, rising cost-of-living pressures, and shifting expectations are making it increasingly difficult to attract and retain them.