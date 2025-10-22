CommBank Matildas return to Adelaide

Release date: 22/10/25

The CommBank Matildas will once again head to Adelaide, as part of an international series later this year to take on New Zealand at Coopers Stadium on 2 December 2025 (8pm ACDT).

The match will be the second in a two-match international series against the Football Ferns, during the November/December FIFA Women’s International Window and will provide South Australian fans with the opportunity to support the national team in their final match of the year, as they continue their preparation for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026.

The last time South Australia hosted the Matildas was in May last year, when they played in front of a record crowd of 52,912 at Adelaide Oval.

Coopers Stadium last hosted the national team in November 2019 during an international friendly against Chile. The upcoming fixture against the New Zealand side will see international football return to the State’s home of football for the first time since the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ 2023.

Tickets for the match will go on sale to FA+ Members at 10am ACDT, Thursday 23 October 2025, 2:00pm for Football Australia account holders while General Public tickets will be on sale at 2:00pm ACDT, Friday 24 October 2025.

Full ticketing information is available from the official CommBank Matildas website at matildas.com.au .

The match is supported through a partnership with the South Australian Government via the South Australian Tourism Commission and Adelaide Venue Management.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

It is incredibly exciting to be welcoming back the Australian national women’s football team, in what is their final match of the year ahead of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026.

Hosting world-class sporting teams like the CommBank Matildas puts South Australia in the international sporting spotlight and further strengthens our State’s dynamic events calendar.

The Matildas’ return underscores the remarkable rise in girls and women playing football across South Australia and is set to further inspire the next generation of girls to take up football building on the incredible growth in female participation seen since FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The CommBank Matildas have captured the hearts of Australians in recent years, and we know South Australian fans will once again come out in droves to welcome them here in Adelaide.

Attributable to Heather Garriock, Interim Chief Executive Officer Football Australia

We’re thrilled to bring international football back to Adelaide and connect with our passionate South Australian supporters.

Adelaide has always been a special place for the CommBank Matildas and the support we've received here over the years has been incredible.

Playing in front of a home crowd against New Zealand offers a fantastic opportunity to build momentum ahead of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026™ and this will be the final chance to see the CommBank Matildas in action ahead of the tournament.

I’d like to thank the South Australian Government for their continued support of women’s football and their commitment to bringing world-class sporting events to the state.

Attributable to Martin Radcliffe, Chief Executive Officer Adelaide Venue Management, operator of Coopers Stadium

Today’s announcement is a real coup for South Australia, and Coopers Stadium – our State’ s home of football.

As passionate supporters of women’s football, it’s an incredible honour for us to be able to host the CommBank Matildas as they continue their march towards the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026.

Women’s football is enjoying great popularity here in South Australia, and we can’t wait to welcome a full house of fans, and aspiring Matildas, to Coopers Stadium in December to see our national team in action.