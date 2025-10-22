New export program to boost distillery industry

Release date: 20/10/25

The Malinauskas Government is investing $250,000 to increase the global reach of the state’s growing spirits sector, which is currently experiencing a boom – up 24 per cent in exports over the past 12 months.

The State Government has previously invested in growing global spirits sales – including in market diversification – with the new Spirits Expansion Program set to build on that work.

The Spirits Expansion Program, to be delivered in partnership with the industry’s peak body Distillers South Australia, will help our distilleries expand locally and into priority international markets.

The two-year program will build export capability, drive consumer demand, and unlock commercial outcomes for the state’s world-class spirits sector, with exports currently worth $32.9 million each year.

Since 2013, the number of distillers across the state has grown rapidly from around 10 to more than 100, with many of those located in regional areas.

In 2022 the distillery industry directly employed 600 people – a figure that is set to soar to a projected 2,300 jobs by 2031.

As the sector continues to grow, the Spirits Expansion Program will help businesses build their export capability and prepare business plans to access opportunities in domestic to international markets.

By progressing through the program, distillers will be prepared to participate in international trade missions and market activations – setting their export plans into motion.

The Spirits Expansion Program will also leverage Brand SA’s ‘Buy SA. For SA’ campaign and activities to drive consumer awareness and showcase local distillers.

The Spirits Expansion Program is based on key insights in the Distillers SA’s export strategy, which was support by the State Government, and aligns to the South Australia Trade and Investment Strategy 2030.

Distillers South Australia – the peak body for the state’s spirit sector – promotes, represents, advances and supports the industry while protecting the integrity of the sector.

To register your interest in the Spirits Expansion Program, visit statedevelopment.sa.gov.au/spirits-expansion-program.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Our distillers have been producing world-class spirits for some time, and it's long overdue that we shared them more widely with the world.

Premium South Australian spirits play a central role in promoting one of South Australia’s most recognised attributes globally – premium and unique food, wine and beverage production.

The incredible growth of the sector, and its projected future growth, is testament to the quality of our top-shelf producers.

The Malinauskas Government is building on this momentum – supporting a stronger spirits industry, creating thriving export pathways, and generating more good jobs for South Australians.

Attributable to George Georgiadis, President, Distillers South Australia

reputation for producing international award-winning, quality spirits and one which helps distillers scale to forge a strong domestic and global market position.

South Australian spirits are boldly crafted, unashamedly different and tell a unique story of traceability, provenance and innovation in the Australian distilling sector.

We look forward to working with the State Government to ensure SA spirits are served alongside premium South Australian food and beverages on menus and lips in our state and around the world.