Experience an magical moment at Kyoto's hidden temple. Exclusively experience a night of “Zen and Art” at Keishunin.

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J&J Business Development Corp. is launching “Keishunin LURK -Exclusive Moonlight Harmony ‘Zen & Art’-,” a service offering exclusive nighttime access to the main hall of Keishunin, a Zen temple in Kyoto designated as a cultural property, transforming it into a luxurious space where guests can also enjoy art appreciation. This service was newly developed primarily targeting the luxury inbound market, aiming to provide guests with extraordinary, special experiences at Japan's historic temples.

Keishunin LURK -Exclusive Moonlight Harmony “Zen＆Art”- Overview

・Service Theme：

Luxurious, Unforgettable, Rare and Kyoto-specific night.

・Reservations open: Thursday, October 16, 2025

・Acceptance period: Friday, November 14, 2025 onwards

*Acceptance is generally limited to weekdays. For details, please inquire with the staff member handling your request.

・Service Hours: Summer Time 6:30 PM–9:30 PM, Winter Time 6:00 PM–9:00 PM (Maximum 180 minutes)

・Service Provision Process: (All services available in English)

Concierge greets you at the front gate of Keishunin Temple. → Guided tour of the temple grounds with explanations of its history and artworks. → Private “ZEN” lesson → Chill time gazing at the moon and garden.

*For those who have applied for optional services, the process will be partially modified.

・Reservation Deadline: 4 days prior to the event date

・Capacity: Limited to one group per day (1–10 people)

Service Features

1: Spatial Design Blending Cultural Heritage and Contemporary Art

All four gardens, created during the Edo period, are designated National Scenic Spots and Historic Sites, while the main hall and tea room are Kyoto Prefecture Designated Tangible Cultural Properties. Through a sound installation and Japanese candles arranged exclusively for visitors, we invite you to enjoy an atmosphere befitting a “hidden temple” and experience an unforgettable Japanese night.

2: Private “ZEN” Lesson

Within the grounds of Myōshin-ji Temple, where Keishunin resides, stands one of Japan's largest temple towns, home to dozens of Zen temples. Here, you can experience the unique atmosphere so characteristic of Kyoto. In this renowned place of spiritual practice, our service offers a special Zen program personally conducted by the Vice-Abbot of Keishunin, providing private lessons within an authentic setting. Through this opportunity to learn the spirit of Zen, you will encounter the inner beauty of Japan.

3: Chill time while gazing at the moon and garden

For our valued guests, we offer seats overlooking a beautiful garden. Our dedicated concierge will serve three Kyoto-inspired cocktails and finger foods. Enjoy a stroll through the moonlit garden, or savor conversation while gazing at the flame of a Japanese wax candle—spend this special time however you wish.

4:Optional services tailored to your needs

This service offers up to 180 minutes of use. To make your evening even more special, we provide the following optional plans. If you request it at the time of reservation, we can also suggest other plans.

・Option1: SUSHI Dining Out

A chef trained in Kyoto prepares sushi exclusively for you. Experience something truly special within Japan's cultural treasures.

・Option2: Encounter with Geisha and Maiko

We offer the traditional cultural experience of “Ozashiki Asobi,” a practice passed down in Japan since the Edo period.

・Option3: Private Mini Concert

We provide music tailored to your requests, ranging from traditional Japanese instruments like the shinobue flute and koto zither to cello and violin.

Additionally, for those who use this service, we will specially open the tea room “Kihaku-an” (a Kyoto Prefecture Designated Tangible Cultural Property), which is normally closed to the public, allowing you to appreciate its precious appearance, unchanged for nearly 400 years.

・PR Video

https://youtu.be/R7OVZKNLEFM

・Reservations and Inquiries

Japan Destinations（Vision Inc.）

info@japan-destinations.com

https://japan-destinations.com

・About Keishunin

Founded in 1598 by the grandson of Oda Nobunaga. Later, a family that served the Toyotomi and Tokugawa clans revived it. Four gardens were created by a renowned landscape architect, representing the stages of enlightenment for those entering training: the “shojo Garden,” the “Wabi Garden,” the “shii Garden,” and the “shinnyo Garden.” The Main Hall, Study Hall, Kitchen Hall, and Front Gate are all designated as Tangible Cultural Properties by Kyoto Prefecture.

・About the Tea Room “Kihaku-an”

In 1631, it was relocated along with the study hall from Nagahama Castle in Shiga Prefecture, which had been built by Toyotomi Hideyoshi. It is said to be a tea room influenced by Sen no Rikyū, the founder of the tea ceremony. Myōshin-ji Temple during the Edo period enforced stricter precepts than today, and activities like poetry and tea ceremony, considered forms of entertainment, were strictly forbidden. Consequently, the tea room was likely placed in a hidden corner of the building, where tea was enjoyed secretly late into the night.

