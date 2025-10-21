JCI Singapore Empowers the Next Generation of Leaders Through Purpose and Action JCI Singapore Empowers the Next Generation of Leaders Through Purpose and Action２ JCI Singapore Empowers the Next Generation of Leaders Through Purpose and Action３ JCI Singapore Empowers the Next Generation of Leaders Through Purpose and Action４ JCI Singapore National Convention 2025 (NatCon 2025)

SINGAPORE, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JCI Singapore, the national organization under Junior Chamber International (JCI), continues to empower young active citizens aged 21–40 to lead with purpose, drive change, and create sustainable community impact. Through a series of milestone initiatives in 2025, JCI Singapore reinforces its mission to develop leaders who make a difference both locally and globally.

Empowering Youth Through Action and Collaboration

Under the leadership of 2025 National President Akira Yasuda and with the generous support of Main Sponsor Marina Bay Shipping Group, JCI Singapore has made significant strides in fostering collaboration, leadership, and innovation across its local chapters.

This year’s highlights include the VIP Luncheon at ASPAC Mongolia, which hosted over 200 VIPs from 30 countries, including senators, business leaders, and government representatives. The event served as an exclusive networking platform, fostering cross-border relationships and showcasing Singapore’s reputation as a global hub for business and diplomacy.

Another impactful initiative, Wave of Change, organized by JCI Mandarin, celebrated JCI International Human Duties Day. The project empowered individuals with special needs to contribute meaningfully to society through activities such as a beach clean-up, emphasizing inclusivity, empathy, and environmental stewardship.

2025 also marked the 50th Anniversary of JCI Marina, themed Empathy, Engage, Empower. Over 50 projects were conducted throughout the year, including JCI Marina–PH–NY Friendship Without Borders and the Trilateral Beyond Borders initiative with various embassies. These projects championed cross-cultural understanding, mental wellness, and sustainable community development.

At the regional level, Asian Academy 2025, organized by JCI City Singapore, brought together over 60 participants from 12 countries for leadership training, corporate visits, and cultural exchanges — continuing JCI’s legacy of nurturing globally minded leaders.

Looking ahead, the upcoming JCI Singapore National Convention 2025 (NatCon 2025), hosted by JCI Orchid, carries the theme “NEXTPLAY: The Future We Lead.” The two-day event will gather members nationwide for training workshops, leadership dialogues, and a celebratory gala dinner — a fitting conclusion to a year defined by growth, collaboration, and impact.

Join JCI Singapore

If you are an active young citizen passionate about leadership, community impact, and global connection, JCI Singapore offers countless opportunities to grow and contribute.

Join us today at https://www.jcisingapore.cc/join-us

About JCI Singapore

Founded in 1949, Junior Chamber International Singapore (JCI Singapore) is part of the global JCI network, present in over 100 countries and territories. JCI Singapore aims to develop young active citizens by providing leadership development, business networking, and community engagement opportunities. Its mission is to empower young people to create positive change through meaningful action, collaboration, and lifelong learning.

For more information, visit www.jcisingapore.cc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.