JR Central Tokaido & San-yo Shinkansen Timetable App is Awarded the GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2025

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAVITIME JAPAN (President and CEO: Keisuke Onishi, Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo) has been awarded the GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2025 (operated by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion) for the JR Central Tokaido & San-yo Shinkansen Timetable app, which was developed together with Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central).

JR Central Tokaido & San-yo Shinkansen Timetable App (joint entry with Central Japan Railway Company)

This app is designed for Tokaido and San-yo Shinkansen passengers to easily check timetables and operational information on their smartphones, even while on the go. It replicates the readability of printed timetables while offering digital features such as filtered searches by date or train name, platform numbers, real-time updates, and actual delay times. It supports smooth travel planning and provides peace of mind for both business and leisure travelers.

For this application, Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) was responsible for planning and distributing the service, while NAVITIME JAPAN Co., Ltd. lead the design and overall development of the app.

Comments by the review board (translated by NAVITIME JAPAN)

The railway timetable is arguably one of those pieces of content still thought to be more readable in print than in digital form.

This product has successfully offered new value to users by adapting the long-beloved print timetable--preserving its great strengths of comprehensiveness and visibility on the smartphone screen--while also providing real-time operational information.

We highly commend this initiative for being a legitimate evolution of paper-based content achieved through digital transformation.

Good design award winning gallery URL: https://www.g-mark.org/en/gallery/winners/33099

In addition, "Taxi Mode" in CAR NAVITIME (Car navigation feature customized for taxi drivers) service for users in Japan has also received the award simultaneously.

Good Design Award winning gallery URL: https://www.g-mark.org/en/gallery/winners/29325

For more information, please visit the Good Design Award website.

https://www.g-mark.org/en/gallery/companies/5c5c685a-6eb5-4891-8648-f7b0067672ec

About the Good Design Award:

The GOOD DESIGN AWARD is an evaluation and promotion activity for representative Japanese design, inheriting the Good Design Product Selection System established in 1957. As a global design award in which many companies and organizations in Japan and abroad participate, the award is held every year with the aim of improving the quality of life and applying design to solve social issues and themes. The "G Mark," the symbol of the award, is widely recognized as a symbol of excellence in design. For more information, please visit https://www.g-mark.org/en

About NAVITIME JAPAN:

NAVITIME JAPAN was founded on March 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Minato Ward of Tokyo, Japan. The current CEO and President is Keisuke Onishi, PhD. The company is the leading provider of navigation technology and services, offering solutions such as navigation services and apps for both individual and corporate customers.

Company Website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.