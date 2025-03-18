MCON and PsychArmor Announce Strategic Partnership to Improve Healthcare Outcomes for the Military Community

MCON Culture & Learning Presentations 2024 MCON Military Impact Summit

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCON HEALTH and PsychArmor , a leader in military cultural competency training, partnered to drive innovation in whole health, brain health, wellness, care delivery, payment systems, and suicide prevention. This collaboration will take center stage at the MCON HEALTH Summit, a one-day event at MCON 2025—the largest celebration of military culture in the U.S. The summit, set for October 24, 2025, in Las Vegas, NV, will bring together experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to reimagine care delivery, therapy innovation, and community-driven solutions to the most pressing health challenges facing the military community.MCON HEALTH is built on six pillars of change designed to bring fresh thinking, new stakeholders, and innovative solutions into the conversation:1. Human Performance Innovation – Advancing cognitive and emotional resilience through cutting-edge research and training.2. Economics of Care Delivery – Exploring sustainable, scalable healthcare models for military populations.3. Advancing Therapy Development – Accelerating breakthroughs in neurotherapy, mental health treatments, and suicide prevention.4. Leading Industry Change – Engaging public, private, and nonprofit sectors to disrupt outdated care models and drive systemic improvements.5. Transforming the Continuum of Care – Strengthening the transition from military to civilian healthcare systems for seamless support.6. Healing Communities – Empowering families, caregivers, and local networks to play a proactive role in brain health and mental wellness.A Shared Mission for Meaningful Change - The partnership between PsychArmor and MCON HEALTH represents a significant step forward in building cross-sector collaboration to deliver improved whole-health outcomes for the military community."MCON HEALTH is about rethinking how we approach the continuum of care, mental health, and suicide prevention," said, Waco Hoover, Co-Founder, at MCON. "By bringing together leaders from neuroscience, mental health, technology, and policy, we are fostering an ecosystem where innovative solutions can be developed and scaled to save lives. Our partnership with PsychArmor strengthens our ability to turn insights into action."PsychArmor is a nationally recognized nonprofit using military cultural awareness to transform the way our nation engages with the military and Veteran community. PsychArmor will bring its education, training, and policy-driven advocacy expertise to the event, ensuring that mental health solutions are rooted in real-world needs and evidence-based practices."At PsychArmor, we know that meaningful change happens when communities come together," said Dr. Tina Atherall, CEO at PsychArmor. "Our collaboration with MCON HEALTH amplifies the impact of education, technology, and community to create tangible outcomes for service members, veterans, and their families. This summit will gather industry leaders and creatives in the health sector to share the future forward of a whole-health vision for the military-connected community”Bringing Innovation and Action to the ForefrontThe MCON HEALTH Summit will feature:- Expert Keynotes & Panels – Thought leaders from military leadership, neuroscience, and tech innovation discussing the future of mental health care.- Live Technology Demonstrations – AI-driven diagnostics, wearable health tech, and data-driven early intervention tools.- Solution-Driven Workshops – Actionable strategies to integrate emerging technologies and innovative care models into existing systems.- Cross-Sector Networking – Facilitating partnerships between healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, and technology leaders.- After the event, attendees will leave with actionable strategies, new partnerships, and a roadmap to drive systemic improvements in military and veteran health care.Join the Movement - The MCON HEALTH Summit is an essential event for healthcare professionals, technology innovators, military and government leaders, researchers, nonprofit organizations, and military families committed to advancing mental health solutions for those who serve. For more information and to register, visit www.mcon.live Media Contact:Claire LogueDirector of MarketingPsychArmorclogue@psycharmor.org832-969-3124About MCON HEALTHMCON HEALTH is the premier summit dedicated to advancing whole health, brain health, wellness, care delivery, payment mechanisms, and suicide prevention for military service members and veterans. Built on six pillars of change, MCON HEALTH unites experts across healthcare, technology, policy, and community organizations to drive innovative solutions and improve outcomes for those who serve. www.mcon.live About PsychArmorPsychArmor is a San Diego-based national nonprofit and preferred training provider specializing in military cultural awareness and competency. Their team of clinical psychologists, veterans, military, and leaders in the private and public sector offer learning from continuing education to customized training, through a rich ecosystem--including online courses, curricula, podcasts, webinars, live speaking engagements, social media and more. www.psycharmor.org

