Kuvings Exhibits Its Latest Premium Appliances at the Canton Fair in China

Visitors at the Kuvings booth show keen interest. The Canton Fair held in Guangzhou, China Kuvings Hands Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S The Kuvings CB1000 features advanced vacuum blending technology and a low-noise design.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings , a leading premium kitchen appliance brand, successfully concluded its exhibition at the Canton Fair (Autumn Session) held in Guangzhou, China, from October 15 to 19.At this year’s event, Kuvings unveiled a wide range of products at its large, eye-catching booth — headlined by the innovative Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S, along with the commercial juicer CS600 and the Auto Vacuum Blender Chef CB1000. Buyers and visitors alike were drawn to the brand’s refined design aesthetics and user-centric functionality.The AUTO Series features a fully hands-free system that allows users to insert multiple ingredients at once and automatically extract juice, providing convenience for multitasking in the kitchen. The Auto Vacuum Blender Chef CB1000, equipped with advanced vacuum technology, preserves the color, taste, and aroma of smoothies, making it a popular choice among café and restaurant owners.Established in 1957, the Canton Fair is the largest trade exhibition in the world, attracting buyers and manufacturers from more than 200 countries. Kuvings participates in the fair annually, strengthening its brand presence across Asia and promoting a “healthy juicing culture” to global audiences.This year’s Kuvings booth welcomed numerous potential buyers not only from China but also from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, resulting in active business discussions and partnership opportunities. The brand’s commitment to eco-friendly innovation and health-conscious design resonated strongly with international visitors.Beyond Asia, Kuvings continues to expand its footprint across Europe and the Americas. Following its participation in “Ambiente 2025” (Germany) in February and “ IFA Berlin 2025 ” in September, the brand’s appearance at the Canton Fair further reinforces its position as a global premium appliance manufacturer.A Kuvings representative stated, “Visitors who sampled juices and smoothies made with our juicers and blenders were truly impressed by their performance, leading to numerous purchase inquiries. With the number of attendees exceeding pre-pandemic levels and growing interest in health appliances, we see significant potential for new market expansion across China and emerging regions.”

