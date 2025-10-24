Spotted Peccary Music Reissues a Masterpiece of Ambient Electronic Music: FLOW (Remastered) by Jon Jenkins

FLOW (Remastered): Gentle synths, shimmering piano themes, and subtle, tribal-influenced percussion. Artist, Composer and Producer Jon Jenkins Physical CDs and all other digital and streaming formats are now available. Spotted Peccary Music: The Sound of Inspiration

Cinematic electronics with instrumental rock and atmospheric music, FLOW (Remastered) is available worldwide today in CD, download, and streaming formats.

Flow sits at a compelling intersection, drawing on cinematic electronics, the textural density of instrumental rock, and the expansive spiritualism of classic ambient music.” — Igloo Magazine

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience an unforgettable sonic voyage with FLOW (Remastered) , a landmark album by acclaimed composer Jon Jenkins that is now offered as a remastered release with even more depth, dimension and intensity. Widely celebrated by critics as a masterpiece of modern ambient music, FLOW stands as a testament to Jenkins’ unique ability to blend melodic sensibility with atmospheric depth.Released on the renowned Spotted Peccary Music label, FLOW (Remastered) is a 74-minute journey through 11 tracks invites listeners into a world where music breathes and evolves. CD, downloading and streaming options are available at https://orcd.co/flow-remastered-album Characterized by its lush, atmospheric textures and seamless movement between tracks, FLOW establishes itself at the intersection of ambient tradition and melodic innovation. A Billboard Magazine’s Critics Choice, Jenkins’ evocative soundscapes have been compared to the iconic works of many ambient masters, yet FLOW carves its own distinct path. Jenkins’ compositions hover “between the quiet lyricism of Harold Budd and the expansive spacescapes of Steve Roach’s Structures from Silence” (Billboard Magazine), drawing listeners in with melodies that float just out of reach, encouraging deep and attentive exploration.The album’s production is meticulous and richly textured. Jenkins creates immersive atmospheres using a self-limited yet lush sonic palette: gentle synths, shimmering piano themes, and subtle, tribal-influenced percussion. Guest artists Jeff Pearce, David Helpling, and Howard Givens contribute ambient electric guitar, adding layers of warmth and resonance that further enrich the album’s intricate sound design. Each track unfolds organically, with moods ranging from introspective calm to moments of powerful drama, ensuring an engaging and emotionally resonant listening experience, now even more revealed throughout this new remaster.FLOW is not merely background music; it is an invitation to introspection and emotional discovery. Critics have praised the album’s power to “inspire and heal,” describing it as “relaxing, flowing, dream-imaged music” (Progression Magazine) that rewards careful listening with ever-deepening layers of meaning. Tracks like “Into a World of Wonder” and “Night Drifting Through Black Canyon” showcase Jenkins’ deft touch with melody and atmosphere, while the epic, three-part “Part of the Solution” demonstrates his command of evolving structure and dynamic range.The album’s thematic cohesion is anchored by the metaphor of water, with soundscapes that ebb and flow, shimmer and surge, much like the currents they evoke. These liquid-like ambiences create a sense of space and timelessness, transporting listeners to realms both familiar and mysterious. Whether enjoyed as a late-night companion, road-trip soundtrack, or meditative backdrop, FLOW (Remastered) leaves a lasting impression of beauty, contemplation, and sonic wonder – an ambient classic awaiting discovery.Recorded and Mixed by Jon Jenkins and Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary Studios, Encinitas, CA; remastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary Studios, NW, Portland, OR. Art Direction by Daniel Pipitone at Spotted Peccary Studios, NE, Ligonier, PA.FLOW (Remastered) is a highly-collectible CD from the award-winning label; the music is also available for streaming and downloading, including high resolution studio master formats.For review copies or radio promo requests, please contact Beth Ann Hilton via beth@spottedpeccary.comLinks:Listen and Buy: https://orcd.co/flow-remastered-album Official Album Page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/flow/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/prerelease/2I5WYaryV5M2JpvkdMm3l2?si=6234301afebc47b9 Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com Tracklist:1 From The Spring (Remastered) 04:262 Into A World Of Wonder (Remastered) 04:093 Flow (Remastered) 05:244 Night Drifting Through Black Canyon (Remastered) 04:505 Cross Over (Remastered) 04:286 The Power / Washed Away (Remastered) 09:027 Breathing In The Deep (Remastered) 10:558 A Word With The Vine (Remastered) 02:359 Blood And Water (Remastered) 05:3910 Part Of The Solution (Remastered) 16:3111 Ebb (Remastered) 05:25About Jon Jenkins:Jon Jenkins' music defies easy labels – is it electronic, ambient, new age, or something else entirely? Whatever you call it, one thing is certain: his soundscapes leave a lasting impression, because for Jenkins, creating music is all about guiding listeners on a journey. "I've always loved how great music can spark the imagination," he reflects. “It opens a door to another place in your mind." His albums Flow, Beyond City Light, and Continuum (w/ Paul Lackey) firmly established Jenkins as a distinctive artist, characterized by a unique style that consistently delivers powerful, sincere, and memorable performances. Then the celebrated trilogy of albums with collaborator David Helpling—Treasure, The Crossing, and Found—produced magic, earning the duo an unprecedented five Zone Music Awards and global acclaim that still resonates with audiences worldwide. Jenkins' work has graced Amazon's "Top 10" lists, received Billboard's "Critic's Choice" honors, and won multiple Album of the Year awards in both the Ambient and Electronic categories. The nationally syndicated Echoes Radio program, heard on public radio stations across the country, has named his albums among the best releases of the past two decades. Beyond critical praise, his music sets the mood everywhere from Hollywood promos, television programs, and sports broadcasts including The Olympics. Learn more at https://spottedpeccary.com/artists/jon-jenkins/ About Spotted Peccary Music:Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Explore more than 200 titles and 50 artists released over 39 years of excellence at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com

