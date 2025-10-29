Halloween-Inspired Podcast by Spotted Peccary Music Summons Chillingly Dark Ambient Sights & Sounds of the Season
New from Spotted Peccary Music, the Music Is Art Podcast "ALL HALLOW’S EVE – Dark Ambient Soundscape" a perfect playlist for Halloween moods and events.
Building on its tradition of ambient electronic excellence, the new "Music Is Art Podcast – Episode 11 – ALL HALLOW’S EVE – Dark Ambient Soundscape" pulls tracks from the depths of its crypt to conjure dark ambient realms, sonic dreams and haunting soundscapes.
ALL HALLOW'S EVE -- with a runtime of 41:11 -- is perfect for setting the mood at Halloween events, whether one plays the audio version, or casts the artful music video to their big screen. Watch it now at: https://youtu.be/Rc97dV62tY4?si=GMeD-XHZGbLw2fRk
Select tracks from the label's extensive catalog include:
02:53 – From The Spring | Jon Jenkins | Flow (Remastered)
07:09 – The Little Smoke | Michael Stearns & Ron Sunsinger | Sorcerer
10:52 – Last Remnants Of Reality | Byron Metcalf / Mark Seelig / Steve Roach | Wachuma’s Wave
14:55 – Portal | Michael Stearns & Ron Sunsinger | Sorcerer
19:08 – Winter Nights | Brain Laughter | Not Far From A Distant Sun
23:33 – To the Other Side | Jon Jenkins / Paul Lackey | Continuum
27:04 – Anno Domini | Deborah Martin / J. Arif Verner | Anno Domini
33:46 – Within The Walls | Jon Jenkins | Unreleased
36:12 – Floating in Amniotic Fluid | J. Arif Verner | From A Distant Horizon (Remastered)
39:35 – Humito Final | Michael Stearns & Ron Sunsinger | Sorcerer
Music Is Art Podcast is the official podcast from the Spotted Peccary music label, exploring the boundaries of the progressive Ambient and Electronic sonic landscape. From deep drone, to chillout, to high energy beats, Spotted Peccary reveals the worlds of Ambient Electronic, Classic Berlin-School, Ethereal Atmospheric, Spacemusic, Rock, Pure Acoustic and more.
Music is Art.
About Spotted Peccary Music
Portland, OR-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Explore more than 200 titles and 50 artists released over 39 years of excellence at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com
