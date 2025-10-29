Halloween-Inspired Podcast by Spotted Peccary Music Summons Chillingly Dark Ambient Sights & Sounds of the Season

New from Spotted Peccary Music, the Music Is Art Podcast "ALL HALLOW’S EVE – Dark Ambient Soundscape" a perfect playlist for Halloween moods and events. A screengrab from Spotted Peccary's new All Hallow's Eve dark ambient music podcast and video. Spotted Peccary's new All Hallow's Eve dark ambient music podcast and video features "Anno Domini" and other dark ambient tracks.

The record label presents the Music Is Art Podcast "ALL HALLOW’S EVE – Dark Ambient Soundscape" a perfect playlist for Halloween moods and events.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nights grow longer and the air thickens with autumn's breath and pumpkin spice, the award-winning Spotted Peccary Music label announces a dark ambient Halloween podcast not for the faint of heart. It is available now at https://spottedpeccary.com/musicisart Building on its tradition of ambient electronic excellence, the new "Music Is Art Podcast – Episode 11 – ALL HALLOW'S EVE – Dark Ambient Soundscape" pulls tracks from the depths of its crypt to conjure dark ambient realms, sonic dreams and haunting soundscapes.ALL HALLOW'S EVE -- with a runtime of 41:11 -- is perfect for setting the mood at Halloween events, whether one plays the audio version, or casts the artful music video to their big screen. Watch it now at: https://youtu.be/Rc97dV62tY4?si=GMeD-XHZGbLw2fRk Select tracks from the label's extensive catalog include:02:53 – From The Spring | Jon Jenkins | Flow (Remastered)07:09 – The Little Smoke | Michael Stearns & Ron Sunsinger | Sorcerer10:52 – Last Remnants Of Reality | Byron Metcalf / Mark Seelig / Steve Roach | Wachuma's Wave14:55 – Portal | Michael Stearns & Ron Sunsinger | Sorcerer19:08 – Winter Nights | Brain Laughter | Not Far From A Distant Sun23:33 – To the Other Side | Jon Jenkins / Paul Lackey | Continuum27:04 – Anno Domini | Deborah Martin / J. Arif Verner | Anno Domini33:46 – Within The Walls | Jon Jenkins | Unreleased36:12 – Floating in Amniotic Fluid | J. Arif Verner | From A Distant Horizon (Remastered)39:35 – Humito Final | Michael Stearns & Ron Sunsinger | SorcererMusic Is Art Podcast is the official podcast from the Spotted Peccary music label, exploring the boundaries of the progressive Ambient and Electronic sonic landscape. From deep drone, to chillout, to high energy beats, Spotted Peccary reveals the worlds of Ambient Electronic, Classic Berlin-School, Ethereal Atmospheric, Spacemusic, Rock, Pure Acoustic and more.About Spotted Peccary MusicPortland, OR-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America's finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards.

Music Is Art Podcast – Episode 11 – ALL HALLOW’S EVE – Dark Ambient Soundscape

