Dreamscapes & Surrealism: Spotted Peccary Releases a Fantastical New Music Video of 'Fitful Dreams'

Spotted Peccary Music releases "Fitful Dreams" video in support of the new album Rendering Time. The ambient sound surrounds the melodies and brings a sense of etherealness and suspension. New album, Rendering Time, is a meeting of classical acoustic instrumentation, ambient, and electronic soundscapes.

"Fitful Dreams" by Deborah Martin and Jill Haley is a restless and haunting ambient track from their third collaboration, Rendering Time, available now.

An astonishing work that deserves to be heard.” — Peter Thelen

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The release of the "Fitful Dreams" official music video further illustrates the Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music label's stated belief that "Music is Art."Clocking in just under 5 minutes long, the "Fitful Dreams" video released today both supports the single off the new album Rendering Time, and successfully enhances its artistic vision. Rendering Time is the third album collaboration between ambient electronic visionary Deborah Martin and renowned oboist Jill Haley, released on September 26, 2025. Currently, the album is in the Top 10 on the North American College and Community (NACC) Radio "Chill" Chart.The music of "Fitful Dreams" begins with a relentless sense of momentum, which Igloo Magazine aptly described as "the rapid, kaleidoscopic drone of flickering flute loops, riding waves into a loop-driven plateau. It’s an interesting flow through hardwoods and night breezes, as new creatures emerge..."Indeed, the label's creative director and video producer, Daniel Pipitone, opens the journey with fleeting images and a stormy dreamlike POV of scattering birds before relaxing into a surreal dreamscape of passing through luxurious rooms, with a sense of bewilderment, all while the clocks tick and chime, relentlessly. Indeed, fitful dreams often lead to long nights of tossing, turning and clockwatching, but to Pipitone's credit, the warm visuals are well-timed to the music, moving the story toward a comforting end focused on an antique clock flanked by cherubs. In other words, surreal, but not disturbing.In all three albums -- The Silence of Grace, Into the Quiet, and Rendering Time -- the artists explore sound, nature and the potential of the collaborative process. The album descriptors have ranged from pastoral and meditative to neoclassical and surreal, and each have correlating music videos to be found at https://www.youtube.com/@Spottedpeccary With Rendering Time, the artists went even deeper into sonic playgrounds, acoustic and electronic textures and voicings, melodies and impressionist sound tapestries. Like their previous releases, Rendering Time compels with a lightness and poetry that seems an unlikely match with the more prevalent, often darker electronic tones of ambient music. The album exudes with their collaborative spirit, blending instruments and inspiration into something both forward thinking and evoking antiquity: the cascade of the passing ages in ten hypnotic pieces.Watch the Music is Art podcast interview with the artists, in which they discuss their collaborative process: https://spottedpeccary.com/musicisart/9/ In an in-depth music review by Peter Thelen for Expose' Online, he describes the album as "An astonishing work that deserves to be heard." Read it at http://expose.org/index.php/articles/display/deborah-martin-jill-haley-rendering-time-3.html Links:Get Rendering Time: https://orcd.co/rendering-time About Deborah Martin & her discography: https://spottedpeccary.com/artists/de.. About Jill Haley & her discography: https://spottedpeccary.com/artists/ji.. About Spotted Peccary: https://spottedpeccary.com/ 24/7 LIVE STREAM - SPMLive: 24/7 Ambient Electronic - https://linktr.ee/ambientelectronic.tv

Fitful Dreams – Deborah Martin & Jill Haley (Official Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.