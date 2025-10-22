Dyme and Talf Solar Sign Framework Agreement to save Schools and Hospitals up to $150M on their electricity bills

Partnership will fund up to 40 MW of new solar generation, lowering energy costs and emissions for education and healthcare institutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyme and Talf Solar have signed a framework agreement for Dyme to provide catalytic funding for up to 40 megawatts (MW) of new solar, focused on education, medical and social infrastructure institutions. The aim is straightforward: lower power bills for communities and demonstrate that financial and social outcomes can advance together.The impact is significant. The program is projected to deliver about $150 million in electricity bill savings over 25 years. Those dollars can be redirected to hire teachers, expand patient care, and upgrade critical equipment—the everyday things that keep schools and hospitals running. Power will be supplied under fixed price long-term contracts, giving institutions upfront savings and price certainty as solar tariffs stay flat while grid prices continue to rise.Members make this possible every day. With Dyme, travelers save up to 35% on hotels and, in U.S. checks, Dyme beats online hotels rates over 80% of the time. A share of Dyme’s margin from those bookings funds new renewable capacity—at no extra cost to members—so a portion of each booking contributes to lower-cost renewable projects for communities.The climate outcome is meaningful alongside the savings. Based on ~1.203 billion kWh of generation over 25 years, the program is expected to avoid ~745,000 tCO₂. That’s roughly what ~34 million trees would absorb —about 1,900 Central Parks worth of trees.“We founded Dyme to build funding for renewables into every dollar spent—while helping members save,” said Sunil Chandra, CEO of Dyme. “With Talf, we’re excited to be able to scale up to 40 MW of solar that significantly lowers power bills for schools and hospitals and cuts emissions—funded by travel bookings, at no extra cost to our members.”“Our teams build and operate solar plants that keep costs predictable for our customers. With Dyme’s catalytic funding, we can move projects to construction faster while delivering reliable savings for education, healthcare and other partners,” said Saurabh Rao, CEO of Talf Solar.Media inquiries: hello@dyme.earth / info@talfsun.com

