Dyme Launches Platform To Make All Business Travel More Sustainable

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyme, an Austin-based climate tech company, today announced the official launch of Dyme Travel , a groundbreaking platform that empowers individuals and businesses to travel more sustainably. This new service allows members to book flights, hotels, and car rentals. And each trip’s emissions are compensated for at no extra cost, without using carbon offsets.Dyme Travel is the latest extension of Dyme’s mission to integrate sustainability into every financial transaction. With access to over 2 million hotels, 460 airlines, and 45,000 car rental locations across 165 countries, Dyme Travel offers competitive pricing alongside a commitment to compensating for trip carbon emissions.“We’ve developed Dyme Travel with a dual purpose: to provide real savings for business travelers and to have a measurable, positive impact on the environment,” said Sunil Chandra, Founder and CEO of Dyme. “Dyme compensates for the emissions of every trip booked through our platform thanks to our direct investments in clean energy projects. This is just the beginning of how we can empower individuals and businesses to make a difference when they travel.”A Win for Businesses and Employees AlikeWith emissions compensated at no extra cost, Dyme Travel is particularly appealing to companies looking to minimize their environmental impact. Businesses can also offer Dyme Travel as a benefit to employees, allowing them to access rates typically reserved for corporate travel while simultaneously addressing their company’s sustainability goals.“Companies are increasingly aware of the need to reduce their carbon footprint, and travel is a major area of concern,” Chandra explained. “Dyme Travel is a simple solution that makes it easy for businesses to be more environmentally responsible without incurring additional costs.”Key Benefits of Dyme Travel:- Sustainable Travel: Emissions from flights, hotels, and car rentals are compensated at no extra cost- Real Savings: Members can save up to 35% on bookings.- Transparent Pricing: No hidden fees or surprise taxes—what you see is the net price.- 24/7 US-based Support: Dyme Travel offers round-the-clock assistance, with 95% of calls answered in under two minutes.- Trackable Carbon Reductions: Businesses and travelers can easily track the environmental impact of their travel choices.As part of its broader mission to create positive environmental change, Dyme’s investments in clean energy projects ensure long-term benefits for communities. The company also tracks the carbon reductions of every trip and provides reports to users, enhancing transparency and accountability.“We’re excited to bring this solution to market and help people travel more consciously,” said Chandra. “By using Dyme Travel, every trip contributes to cleaner energy, greener communities, and a more sustainable future.”To learn more about Dyme Travel visit https://dyme.earth/travel About DymeDyme is a Texas-based climate tech company that helps individuals and businesses reduce their carbon footprint through sustainable travel, shopping, and gifting solutions. By turning everyday spending into investments in renewable energy and carbon reduction projects, Dyme is making it easier for people to live more sustainably. Dyme is a member of the 1% for the Planet organization.

