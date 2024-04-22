Lyft and Dyme partner to reduce the carbon footprint of rides
A new eco-friendly way to pay for your Lyft rideAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Area-based ridesharing company Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) today announced a partnership with Dyme, an Austin-based climate tech startup, to offer riders and businesses an eco-friendly gift card with built-in carbon reductions. With every Lyft card bought from Dyme, Dyme will support clean energy projects that reduce carbon emissions - at no extra cost to the rider.
"Driving is a major component of our carbon footprint, and ridesharing platforms can have a large role in reducing emissions in many ways - whether taking an EV or hybrid ride, or paying for every ride using gift cards with built-in carbon reductions from Dyme. Now, every time a rider pays for their ride on Lyft with our eco-friendly gift cards, they're helping local communities create green jobs and cleaner energy. All at no extra cost," explains Sunil Chandra, Founder and CEO of Dyme.
The partnership is timely – according to Pew Research Center, 69% of Americans favor the US pursuing a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, and 74% think that the US should participate in international efforts to reduce the effects of climate change.
Lyft is making significant strides on its own - 150 million miles were driven in zero-emission vehicles in 2023 avoiding tens of thousands of tons of carbon. And the trend is clear, in January 2023 the platform had fewer than 750,000 EV rides per month but by December 2023, that had risen to 2.3 million EV rides. In California alone, more than 12% of ride miles now happen in an EV, versus less than 1% in January 2022.
Through this joint solution, Dyme and Lyft offer riders the opportunity to enjoy rides on Lyft with reduced carbon emissions, all at no extra cost. This initiative seamlessly integrates sustainability into everyday commuting, allowing individuals to contribute to a greener future without sacrificing convenience or affordability.
The way it works is the same as any Lyft gift card. Just shop for a Lyft gift card at the Dyme gift card mall and then add the gift card as payment in the Lyft app. And if you’re a business, you can give Dyme cards to your employees and customers, to spread the word and the impact. And you earn Dyme Dividends reward points that show how much impact you’re making.
“We are thrilled to partner with Lyft to help riders make a real difference in the fight against climate change,” said Chandra. “Together, we can help everyone reduce their carbon footprint and live more sustainable lifestyles.”
About Lyft
Lyft is one of the largest transportation networks in North America, bringing together rideshare, bikes, and scooters all in one app. We are customer-obsessed and driven by our purpose: getting riders out into the world so they can live their lives together, and providing drivers a way to work that gives them control over their time and money.
About Dyme
Dyme is an Austin-based climate tech that helps individuals and companies reduce their carbon footprint and live a more sustainable lifestyle by turning their spending on cards, online shopping, and gifting into forestation and renewable energy for local communities and schools. Dyme is a member of the 1% for the Planet organization.
