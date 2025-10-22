OSNER'S FC Clinches UPSL Premier Playoff Spot in First Season, Prepares to Host AFC Academy Quarterfinal

Osner's FC Clinched Playoffs Brooklyn FC II Reserve Team of USL Championship men's team UPSL Premier NorthEast American North Standings OSNER'S FC LOGO IN 3D

This squad has shown tremendous heart. After setbacks, they responded, believed in each other, and elevated their game.” — Head Coach Walkin Joseph

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In what can only be described as a landmark achievement, Osner’s FC has secured a spot in the UPSL Premier Northeast American Division playoffs in its very first season at that level. A triumphant 4–3 victory over Red Hook FC, complemented by strong performances throughout the campaign including a key win over Brooklyn FC II, has positioned Osner’s FC in 4th place out of the six playoff-qualifying clubs. The reward: hosting the quarterfinal against AFC Academy on the weekend of October 25–26, 2025.This milestone isn’t just about results, it signals the rapid rise of a club built on culture, community, development, and ambition.The Road to the Playoffs: Grit, Growth, & RedemptionAfter entering the UPSL Premier league, Osner’s FC encountered challenges, including a painful loss that stirred doubts internally and externally. Yet, those setbacks did not define this team. Instead, they fueled the squad’s determination to rebound stronger.In their final stretch, Osner’s delivered commanding performances:Against Red Hook FC, a strong and well-respected side in Brooklyn which competes in UPSL Premier. Red Hook FC is a club founded in 2023 as part of youth club Albion FC. Osner’s battled in a high-octane match that ended 4–3 in Osner’s favor, with momentum swinging back and forth before the Lions of Brooklyn held on.Against Brooklyn FC II, the reserve side tied to the Brooklyn FC organization, which is building toward a USL Championship men’s team founded in 2023. The club began playing in 2024, and will field a men's team in the USL Championship (USLC) beginning in 2026. Osner’s asserted dominance and secured a valuable result, backing up their claim that this club is not here to merely survive but to compete. These results, combined with consistent performances across the season, solidified Osner’s FC’s place in the postseason.Playoff Berth Earned , Hosting AFC AcademyBy finishing in 4th place, Osner’s FC will host AFC Academy in the quarterfinal round on the weekend of October 25 or 26. The home-field advantage is well deserved and will mark the club’s first playoff appearance in its short history of UPSL Premier Devision Osner’s is preparing rigorously, recognizing that AFC Academy is a worthy opponent. The stage is set for a high-energy showdown, and the club’s motto “Respect All, Fear None” is being worn proudly by every player and staff member heading into the contest.A Club in All Three Tiers: Premier, Division 1 & Division 2 ( A-League)One of the most remarkable stories of Osner’s FC’s first season is that all three of its UPSL teams are playoff contenders:Premier Team: Already clinched and hosting a quarterfinal. Division 1 Team: With just three games remaining, they are 5 points away from securing a playoff berth, firmly in contention. Division 2 Team: Already in a playoff spot and 3 points from solidifying their seed. This multi-tier success shows that Osner’s FC is not a one-level club, it is building depth, continuity, and opportunity across all levels of competition.J. Ronald Nazaire, President & General Manager:“To clinch a playoff berth in our very first UPSL Premier season is more than a win, it validates our vision. We’ve built a foundation in Brooklyn and beyond: developing youth, connecting communities, and giving players a real pathway from academy to elite competition. This playoff is for our community, for our players, and for that next generation coming through the academy.”Walkin Joseph, Club Head Coach and Premier Team Coach:“This squad has shown tremendous heart. After setbacks, they responded, believed in each other, and elevated their game. Hosting a quarterfinal in our first season is a proud moment but we know the journey is just beginning. Every training, every match, we sharpen our edge.”Brian B. Barnes, Division 1 Coach:“Our Division 1 players have worked tirelessly. We stay focused on what we can control, effort, systems, execution. To be five points away with three matches left shows how competitive and committed our team is. I look forward to pushing them over the line.”Arnold Gaston, Division 2 - A-League Coach:“In Division 2, we built cohesion, discipline, and hunger. Our success isn’t a fluke, it’s the result of sound coaching, smart recruitment, and players who believe in this club. I’m proud that we’ve carved our own path and will bring that confidence into the playoffs.”Beyond Wins: Mission, Community & Youth PathwaysOsner’s FC’s goal is never just trophies, but transformation. This playoff run is part of a larger mission to:Educate and develop youth through our academy, where children from age 5 to 19 can dream of playing at senior levels. Provide clear pathways to professional or semi-professional careers. Connect the community players, families, supporters through the universal language of soccer, especially in Brooklyn and throughout New York City. Represent diversity and give voice to underrepresented communities, particularly Haitian-American and immigrant populations.By showing that each team, Premier, Division 1, Division 2 can compete, Osner’s FC is proving that development matters and that success can be communal.Invitation to CommunityIf you’re a parent, a youth soccer player, or simply someone who loves the game: now is the time to look to Osner’s FC. Enroll your child in our academy. Let them train with coaches who believe in character, discipline, and excellence. Attend playoff matches, feel the energy, bring your voice, be part of history. Support the club through sponsorships, volunteering, and spreading the word.Believe in the vision, a club that represents New York City and Brooklyn particularly, diversity, heritage, and the power of possibility.This is not a one-season story. Osner’s FC is building a lasting legacy in Brooklyn and beyond — a club rooted in culture, development, and unity. Clinching the playoffs in our first season in the UPSL Premier is not just a result; it’s a statement of who we are and what we stand for.Our mission is bigger than football. We are laying a foundation where young players grow not only in skill but in character, where families find community, and where Brooklyn’s diverse heritage comes alive on the field. We believe in resilience, discipline, and the power of shared dreams.Our commitment is clear:We will continue to compete for championships.We will elevate players toward professional opportunities.We will unite communities and cultures through the world’s game.We will uphold our motto: Respect All. Fear None!In the words of President and General Manager J. Ronald Nazaire:“Playoffs prove that belief works. But belief doesn’t stop here. Every goal we score, every kid who joins our academy, every fan who wears our colors, that’s a victory for Brooklyn, for New York City, and for every dreamer who refuses to quit.”About Osner’s FCOsner’s FC is a Brooklyn-based semi-professional soccer club competing in the UPSL Premier North American Division and the NPSL, committed to culture, community, development, and competition. With academy programs, youth pathways and senior teams, the club is rooted in Haitian-American identity and the inclusive spirit of New York City.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.