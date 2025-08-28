OSNER'S FC Shines in Historic Weekend: First Team Triumphs 5–2 at Red Hook, Division 1 Team Cruises 5–1 Victory at Atlas

OSNER'S FC Logo embodies strength, passion, resilience and dedication to the game. Our emblem proudly features a lion, symbolizing power, and a soccer ball, representing the sport we love. TOTW Miche-Naider Chery in away Osner's Shirt Jeffrey L. Pierre Joseph DIV I TOTW

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OSNER'S FC celebrated a defining weekend in its young history as both its UPSL Premier Team and Division 1 Team earned statement victories on the road, showcasing not only talent and determination but also the heart and unity that is fast becoming the identity of the club.In what could only be described as a thrilling football showcase, OSNER'S FC’s Premier squad stormed into Brooklyn to face Red Hook FC, a side that finished 4th in the Northeast Conference last season, and came away with a resounding 5–2 victory. The next day, the Division 1 squad mirrored that success with a dominant 5–1 win over Atlas FC NYC, proving that resilience, passion, and teamwork run through every level of the Osner's FC family.A Rollercoaster Start Turns Into Premier GloryThe Premier clash against Red Hook was nothing short of electrifying. Within the opening two minutes, Osner's FC found themselves stunned after conceding an early goal. But instead of crumbling, the squad responded with grit, tactical discipline, and a fighting spirit that sent a clear message: Osner's FC is here to compete at the highest level.The comeback began in the 17th minute, when Jeffrey L. Pierre-Joseph, making his mark in his very first season with the club, scored his maiden goal in an Osner's FC shirt. His composure and finishing sparked renewed energy across the team and set the tone for the rest of the match.After a tense battle in the midfield, the breakthrough came again in the second half. Our striker, already dubbed the “Hat-Trick Man” by fans—leveled up with his first goal of the match just 5 minutes after the restart. His instinctive finishing and relentless pressure on the Red Hook defense proved too much to handle.In the 68th minute, Pierre-Joseph struck again, extending the lead with his second goal of the night, sending the traveling Osner's supporters into a frenzy. Though Red Hook pulled one back late in the match to narrow the scoreline to 3–2, Osner's firepower wasn’t finished.Showing no signs of nerves, the Hat-Trick Man rose to the occasion with two rapid-fire goals—one at the 84th minute and another just four minutes later at the 88th minute, completing a sensational hat-trick and sealing a statement 5–2 victory.“Conceding that early goal tested our resolve, but the way the team responded showed the character and unity we’ve been building,” said President and General Manager J Ronald Nazaire. “This wasn’t just a win; it was proof that Osner's FC belongs among the top competitors in the UPSL Premier.”Division 1 Joins the Party with 5–1 MasterclassNot to be outdone, Osner's FC’s Division 1 squad also delivered fireworks on the road against Atlas FC NYC. Inspired by the Premier team’s resilience, the D1 side matched their energy and determination from the first whistle.The breakthrough came in the 26th minute, when Rogel Campbell opened his Osner's account with a thunderous finish. Just ten minutes later, Campbell doubled the lead, netting his second goal in the 36th minute to put Osner's firmly in control.Atlas managed to pull one back before halftime, but Osner's responded like champions. In the 57th minute, Coly Andre restored the two-goal cushion with a well-placed strike that silenced the home crowd.Then came a moment of joy for Wisdom Ntona, who bagged his first goal for the club in the 67th minute, further extending the lead and underlining Osner's attacking depth. The icing on the cake came in stoppage time when Juan Camilo Rosado opened his account in the 90th minute, capping off a stunning 5–1 victory and ensuring Osner's FC left the weekend with not one but two commanding wins.“These victories weren’t about individual brilliance alone,” emphasized Head Coach Walkin Joseph. “They were about teamwork, trust, and a belief in our system. Every player stepped up, and it showed in the way we fought back, combined, and executed.”Building Something Bigger Than SoccerOsner's FC’s victories are about more than just goals and results, they represent a movement of unity and community. Based in the heart of New York City, Osner's FC embodies the diversity of the city itself, bringing together players from different backgrounds, cultures, and experiences to create something special both on and off the pitch.With its academy system, Osner's FC is committed to developing the next generation of players and providing a pathway for local youth to dream big. The message is clear: this club is not here to play the role of underdog. Osner's FC is here to compete, to win, and to inspire.“Every pass, every challenge, every goal is a reflection of the togetherness of this group,” said Nazaire. “But beyond the field, our mission is to give the community something to rally behind—something to be proud of.”Looking AheadWith momentum on their side, Osner's FC now turns its focus to upcoming fixtures in both the UPSL Premier agains New Premier Team Kelmendi FC NY and Division 1 against Long Island Premier FC. The message is clear: the victories over Red Hook and Atlas are only the beginning of what promises to be an exciting season filled with challenges, triumphs, and unforgettable moments.Fans are encouraged to follow the journey, attend matches, and become part of the growing Osner's FC movement.About OSNER'S FC Osner's FC is a New York City-based soccer club competing in the UPSL Premier Northeast Conference, UPSL Division 1, UPSL A-League and NPSL. Founded on the values of unity, diversity, and development, the club is dedicated to building pathways for players, engaging with the community, and raising the level of soccer in the region. With a focus on youth development, competitive excellence, and community pride, Osner's FC represents the true spirit of New York’s diverse soccer culture.For more information, visit:Osner's FC Official Website. www.osnersfc.com Academy Program at www.osnersfcacademy.com

