OSNER'S FC Proudly Enters the 2025 U.S. Open Cup Qualifiers in the club Inaugural year

OSNER'S FC Logo embodies strength, passion, resilience and dedication to the game. Our emblem proudly features a lion, symbolizing power, and a soccer ball, representing the sport we love.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a year already filled with milestones, Onser's FC, a proud Haitian-American owned soccer club in New York City is honored to announce its participation in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifiers for the very first time. This step into America’s longest-running soccer competition marks not only a sporting achievement but a cultural and community triumph for a club committed to excellence, opportunity, and growth.The Prestige of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open CupThe Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, founded in 1914, is the oldest ongoing national soccer tournament in the United States, a competition where amateur, semi-pro, and professional teams clash on the same stage. For newcomers like Osner's FC, even entry into the U.S. Open Cup qualifiers is a badge of honor. It’s a chance to compete in a prestigious competition that has launched careers, inspired communities, and brought underdogs into the national spotlight. “For Osner's FC, to enter the U.S. Open Cup in our very first year is beyond symbolic, it is validation,” said J. Ronald Nazaire, President and General Manager of the club. “This competition is where legends are made, and to have our players step into this arena means that our vision is real. We respect all. We fear none.”Our Path in the 2025 QualifiersIn a fortunate turn of events, Osner's FC received a bye in the first round of the 2025 U.S. Open Cup qualifiers, advancing directly to the second round scheduled for October 11–12, 2025. Details of our opponent and venue will be announced in the coming weeks, but preparation is already underway. The bye offers Osner's FC a unique advantage, extra time to refine tactics, build cohesion, and sharpen both our veterans and our rising youth talents. The squad is training with intensity, knowing that every minute on the pitch is a step toward history.The Squad: A Blend of Experience and YouthOsner's FC’s UPSL Premier & NPSL rosters feed into our U.S. Open Cup campaign, bringing together international experience and youthful drive.Miche-Naider Chery – A Haitian talent with time in the USL Championship including with Oakland Roots clubs, plus international stints in Vietnam. His composure, speed, and professional experience bring a winning mentality to Osner's FC. Watz Landy Leazard – Another Haitian standout, formerly with FC Tulsa (USL Championship), who also played abroad before returning to the United States. Myson Colo, Sylnick Pierre, and Serge-Antony Lucien – Three players with competitive experience at Real Hope FA in Haiti, one of the country’s top clubs, now anchoring Osner's FC defense and midfield.Benedick Augustin, Duhamel Mimy, Marvin Mondesir, Kevin Mondesir, Keithand Ceaser, Corneille Sully and Jeffrey Pierre Joseph – Rising stars developed through our system and other local academies, representing the new generation of Haitian-American and New York talent. This combination reflects our identity: a club that honors heritage while building the future of football in New York City.Quotes from LeadershipJ. Ronald Nazaire, President & General Manager:“The U.S. Open Cup is more than just another tournament. It is history, legacy, and opportunity rolled into one. For Osner's FC, to stand here in year one and say we are part of this is monumental. Our boys have worked hard, our coaches have guided them with passion, and our community has believed in us. This qualifier is the next step on a journey that will take us further.”Head Coach Walkin Joseph:“This squad has the heart of Haiti and the grit of New York. We know the battles ahead will be tough, but that’s what excites us. We have talent like Miche-Naider Chery and Watz Landy Leazard, seasoned pros, alongside young warriors like Myson Colo, Serge Antony Lucien and Sylnick Pierre. My expectation is simple: compete with honor, unity, and fire. Respect All, Fear None.”Why This Matters for New York CityAs a Haitian-American own soccer club in New York City, Osner's FC isn’t just representing a badge; we’re representing a community. In a city defined by its diversity, Osner's FC is building a legacy rooted in Haitian resilience and New York grit.Participation in the U.S. Open Cup qualifiers means:Local players have a pathway to national exposure.Youth academy members see a real professional ladder, from age 5 to senior competition.Haitian-American pride is celebrated and elevated on a national stage.Fans in Brooklyn, Queens, and beyond can cheer for a homegrown, community-driven club.The Bigger Vision: NPSL, UPSL and BeyondWhile the U.S. Open Cup shines brightest now, Osner's FC’s competitive structure is already vast and growing. In UPSL Premier, Osner's FC has quickly established itself as a team to watch, competing against some of the strongest semi-pro clubs in the region. In the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) , we are building a reputation for resilience and ambition, aiming to mirror the league’s proud tradition of helping players move into professional contracts. Osner's FC also competes in UPSL Division 1 and Division 2 ( A-League), building player depth and giving opportunities at every level. Our Academy, serving ages 4–18, competes in UPSL Academy, NAL, and EDP, giving young players a direct line to senior competition. By entering the U.S. Open Cup qualifiers under the NPSL banner, Osner's FC signals to the nation: we are not here to fill spots, we are here to make noise, develop players, and push the standard higher.Player Stories: From Haiti to New YorkMiche-Naider Chery: Once playing abroad in Vietnam and in the USL Championship, now returning to represent a Haitian-American club with pride. Watz Landy Leazard: From Haiti to FC Tulsa (USL Championship), his journey shows how talent and persistence can cross borders. Real Hope FA graduates (Myson Colo, Sylnick Pierre, Serge-Antony Lucien): Carrying the competitive fire of one of Haiti’s top clubs into New York’s soccer scene. Young prospects like Benedick, Mimy, Keithland, Marvin and Kevin Mondesir: Showing that Osner's FC is not just importing experience but growing the next generation. Each story feeds into Osner's FC's narrative: a diverse, resilient, and ambitious soccer family.Respect All. Fear None.Our motto isn’t just words. It’s the DNA of our club. Facing giants or newcomers, in league play or in the U.S. Open Cup qualifiers, Osner's FC carries itself with dignity, humility, and courage. “We respect all opponents, but we fear none. That mindset is why we believe we belong in this competition,” said Nazaire.What’s NextTraining camp: September focus sessions on tactical sharpness, finishing, and team chemistry. Roster finalization: Ensuring balance between veterans and youth for the October 11–12 match. Community engagement: Free soccer clinics, academy tryouts, and cultural events to rally supporters behind the Open Cup run. Updates will be available at Osner's FC Matches.Call to Action: Join the JourneyThis is a call to every fan, sponsor, and supporter in New York: stand with us. Osner's FC’s first step into the U.S. Open Cup qualifiers is history in the making. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Register your children in the Osner's FC Academy.Attend our upcoming matches and be the twelfth man in our quest for glory. Together, we roar for our community, our culture, and our future.About OSNER'S FCOSNER'S FCis a Haitian-American owned soccer club in New York City, founded in 2015. The club competes in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) and UPSL Premier, UPSL Division 1, UPSL Division 2 ( A-League). OSNER'S FC is dedicated to building player pathways, celebrating diversity, and uniting communities through the universal language of soccer. Its academy develops youth ages 4–18, competing in UPSL Academy, NAL, and EDP.Motto: Respect All. Fear None!

