What's new for the 2025-2026 waterfowl season in the Magic Valley Region

As autumn settles into the Magic Valley and the crisp morning air carries the calls of migrating birds, waterfowl hunters across southern Idaho are amped up for another exciting season.

Before heading out into the field, Idaho Fish and Game enforcement officers in the Magic Valley Region remind hunters to review the 2025–2026 Idaho Migratory Game Bird Seasons and Rules brochure, which outlines several important updates and regulation changes.

Updated Goose Zones and Season Dates

In 2024, Idaho Fish and Game conducted a statewide goose hunter opinion survey to better understand hunter preferences for season timing, zone boundaries, and harvest opportunities. The feedback gathered has now been used to shape the 2025–2029 goose hunting seasons, resulting in adjustments to goose hunting zones and dates throughout the state.

For the Magic Valley Region, Canada goose hunting has shifted from Area 1 to Area 3. The Canada goose season will now run November 3, 2025, through February 15, 2026, providing an extended late-season hunt across southern Idaho.

Hunters pursuing light geese (snow and Ross’s geese) will notice a split season this year. The first split opens October 19 through December 24, coinciding with the duck opener, while the second split reopens February 1 through March 10.