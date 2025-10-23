Moose relocated from Chubbuck neighborhood

On the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 22, Idaho Fish and Game with help from City of Chubbuck Animal Control officers and other city personnel responded to a report of a moose in a Chubbuck neighborhood.

Fish and Game staff were able to successfully tranquilize a large adult female moose and remove it from the backyard of a residence located off of Whitaker Road, south of Vern Road and west of Hiline Road. The moose was successfully released to a remote location with suitable moose habitat away from people and motorists.

This is the second moose removed from a neighborhood in southeast Idaho in less than two weeks. Another moose was relocated from a Blackfoot neighborhood on Oct. 10.

“Sometimes when moose find their way into developed areas, we can wait it out and see if the animal moves back to where it came from, away from people,” says Regional Wildlife Manager Zach Lockyer, Southeast Region Fish and Game. “However, when moose are in the heart of neighborhoods or commercial areas near busy roads, it is sometimes necessary to relocate the animal in the interest of both public and wildlife safety.”

Though moose look awkward and clumsy, they are strong, quick animals known to charge people and pets, especially when protecting young. If you encounter moose on the trail or in your neighborhood, remember to give them plenty of space-- never approach moose, and keep your pets from doing the same.