Fish and Game invites anglers to help study trophy rainbow trout in Lake Pend Oreille — and win prizes doing it

About the Angler Science Program

The Lake Pend Oreille Angler Science Program partners with the fishing community to gather information that helps biologists better understand rainbow trout catch rates, harvest and survival. Participants primarily contribute by recording catch data in logbooks and reporting tagged fish.

To date, angler participation has provided valuable insights. For example, catch rate of rainbow trout greater than 32 inches in 2024 was twice as high compared to 2023, and rainbow trout over 25 inches represented 50% of the total catch.

“Anglers play a critical role in helping us understand and sustain the trophy trout fishery on Lake Pend Oreille,” said Andy Dux, Regional Fishery Manager for Fish and Game’s Panhandle Region. “The information they provide directly informs our management decisions and ensures future generations can enjoy the same world-class fishing opportunities.”