The Department of Commerce Announces American AI Exports Program Implementation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 21, 2025

Contact: Office of Public Affairs

publicaffairs@trade.gov

(202) 482-3809

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA) today announced the implementation of the American AI Exports Program, following President Donald J. Trump’s July 23 Executive Order on Promoting the Export of the American AI Technology Stack.

Under President Trump’s direction, the Department of Commerce is launching a full-stack AI export promotion program to advance America’s global leadership in AI. The program will select industry-led export packages that will include AI hardware, software, models, and applications across industry sectors for promotion to countries and regions around the world.

The implementation of the American AI Exports Program commences with industry engagement, including a Request for Information (RFI) to invite public comments from U.S. and global technology companies to shape the Program, understand industry needs, and ensure that policy outcomes are met. The RFI will be accessible via the Federal Register.

To facilitate connections between interested U.S. companies and trusted foreign buyers, the Department of Commerce will launch a new website, AIexports.gov, and establish an integrated American AI export team. To provide a global presence for the Program, the International Trade Administration will leverage its expertise in export promotion through its commercial service officers across the United States and the globe. The Department of Commerce will also partner with the Department of State to leverage its foreign service officers and ambassadors in support of this effort around the world.

Informed by the responses to the RFI, the American AI Exports Program will include a public call for proposals from industry-led consortia to export full-stack AI technology packages. Proposals submitted for inclusion under the Program will be evaluated in consultation with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of War, the Secretary of Energy, and the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy. Once approved, full-stack AI packages will be supported through the interagency Economic Diplomacy Action Group for qualified export opportunities.

The Department of Commerce will release additional Program announcements and features as implementation continues.

Learn more about the President’s AI Action Plan here.

Read the President’s Executive Order on AI exports here.