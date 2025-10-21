MPD Seeking Shooting Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in a shooting in Southeast.

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Sixth District officers responded for the sounds of gunshots in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting but no shooting victim. Moments later, officers were notified of a walk-in gunshot victim at an area hospital. Officers responded to the hospital and located an adult female victim, conscious and breathing, suffering gunshot wounds.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and this video:

Suspect 1

Suspect 2

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or the person of interest, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25120223

###