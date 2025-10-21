MPD Investigating Union Station Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to identify two suspects involved in a robbery and an assault that occurred in Northeast.
On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m., First District officers responded to the Union Station parking garage in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a robbery. The victim was approached by multiple suspects who assaulted him and took his property before fleeing the scene.
The suspects assaulted a second victim nearby but did not take any of the second victim’s property. Neither victim was injured during the incidents.
Two of the suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25156881
###
