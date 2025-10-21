MPD Arrests Suspects in Northeast Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of multiple suspects in an armed carjacking.

On Sunday, October 19, 2025, at approximately 4:40 a.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 4200 block East Capital Street, Northeast. One of the suspects assaulted the victim and demanded their vehicle. The victim rolled up his window and drove away. The suspects were unable to obtain any property.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, two 14-year-old juvenile males of Southeast, DC, and one 14-year-old juvenile male of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking. In addition, a 15-year-old Juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was also arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.

CCN: 25159148

###