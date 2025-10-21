Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrests in Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a robbery.

On Monday, October 20, 2025, at approximately 3:33 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the report of a robbery in the 100 block of 49th Street, Southeast. During the robbery, the suspect assaulted the victim and forcibly removed their property.

While canvassing the area, officers observed an individual matching the description provided in the lookout. The suspect was stopped, positively identified, and placed under arrest.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 27-year-old Ciera Johnsn, of no fixed address, was charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

CCN: 25159819

###

