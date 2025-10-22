CLEANGO INNOVATIONS INC. ENTERS GLOBAL REMEDIATION MARKET WITH AGRITECH BC JOINT VENTURE LOI

CleanGo Innovations Inc. (OTCQB:CLGOF)

HOUSTON TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII; OTCQB: CLGOF; FRA: APO), a leader in Green solutions in the residential, oil and gas, marine, and industrial cleaning markets, utilizing green chemistry and commercial infrastructure, and Agritech BC ("Agritech"), a pioneer in proprietary bioremediation technologies and applied agricultural science, today announced the execution of a Non-Binding Letter of Intent (LOI) signed on October 13, 2025 for a proposed 50/50 joint venture and investment partnership in the proposed arm’s length agreement.This strategic collaboration is designed to combine Agritech’s scientific platforms and applied agricultural knowledge with CleanGo’s commercial framework and expansive international distribution networks, targeting the growing global demand for sustainable cleanup methods and working hand in hand with GleanGo’s green product suite.The Proposed Joint Venture for Green Technology CommercializationThe LOI outlines the parties' intent to establish a 50/50 Joint Venture (JV) aimed at the co-development, global marketing, and commercialization of Agritech’s core bioremediation solutions. In a related transaction, CleanGo proposes to acquire a forty-nine percent (49%) ownership stake in Agritech. Both transactions are subject to successful due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, and board approvals. Further details to follow in the upcoming definitive agreement pending the completion of due diligence.The JV will focus on scaling three key proprietary biotechnologies for environmental restoration projects worldwide:● MycoSet™ Delivery System: A novel, fungal-based microembolization platform for advanced soil and water restoration.● BioIngress™ Biostimulant System: A powerful microbial enhancer designed to significantly accelerate the degradation of environmental contaminants.● PhytoCentra™ Surfactant System: A plant-derived biosurfactant that improves the bioavailability of pollutants, supporting natural phytoremediation efforts.Addressing a Rapidly Growing MarketThis proposed partnership is strategically timed to capitalize on the global environmental remediation market. The Global Bioremediation Market is estimated to be valued at USD $19.8 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach USD $59.5 billion by 2034, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0% over the forecast period. (Source: Dimension Market Research, "Bioremediation Market Size to Reach USD 59.5 bn by 2034" https://dimensionmarketresearch.com . The combined entity will focus its advanced biological and green chemistry solutions on this segment.Strategic Market Entry and Global ReachThis joint venture marks CleanGo’s official entry into the global environmental remediation market. Under the terms of the proposed LOI, CleanGo will leverage its global footprint to lead all international marketing, targeting major markets across the United States, Europe, Canada, South America and the Middle East. The partnership will strategically position the JV as a leader in sustainable environmental restoration, directly addressing the need for ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliant green infrastructure solutions.Furthermore, CleanGo's green chemistry and product formulation expertise will be integrated directly into Agritech’s biotechnological platforms, with both parties sharing intellectual property rights for new or derivative technologies developed through this collaboration.“This partnership is transformative as it provides CleanGo with an immediate and high-impact entry point into the multi-billion dollar global environmental remediation market while significantly expanding our green portfolio,” said Anthony Sarvucci, Founder and CEO, CleanGo Innovations Inc. “By combining Agritech’s validated, science-backed systems with our commercial scale and market access, we are creating a company ready to address critical global environmental challenges through sustainable and patented technology. We are committed to funding the development and patenting of these next-generation green solutions.”Governance and OperationsTo ensure seamless integration and strategic alignment, the LOI proposes the establishment of a joint board of directors, with each company appointing two (2) members. Both organizations will jointly share facilities, technical staff, laboratories, and field-testing infrastructure to create an integrated R&D and deployment system. Agritech’s scientific and member teams will actively assist in sales, marketing, and technical documentation development.About Agritech BCAgritech BC is focused on proprietary bioremediation technologies and applied agricultural science, utilizing advanced fungal and microbial systems to restore contaminated soil and water resources.Adam Sexsmith of Agritech BC stated, "Joining forces with CleanGo offers the critical funding and commercial infrastructure needed to transition our proprietary science from lab-tested and field-tested success to global commercial deployment. Our shared commitment to environmental stewardship will drive the rapid commercialization of MycoSet™, BioIngress™, and PhytoCentra™, enabling us to set a new standard for sustainable remediation worldwide."About CleanGo Innovations Inc.CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII; OTCQB: CLGOF; FRA: APO) is a leading developer and manufacturer of proprietary Green solutions in the residential, oil and gas, marine, and industrial cleaning markets, utilizing green chemistry and commercial infrastructure certified green, non-toxic, and sustainable cleaning and industrial solutions. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, CleanGo offers a diverse portfolio of products for retail, commercial, and industrial applications, including the demanding oil and gas services sector.This joint venture underscores CleanGo Innovations’ commitment to global expansion and its dedication to fostering a cleaner, greener future for critical industries worldwide.For more information, visit www.cleangoinnovations.com Contact:CleanGo Innovations Inc.Anthony SarvucciPresident/CEOinfo@cleangogreengo.com346 202 6202Contact:AgritechBC Solutions IncMelina LyttonDirector/CMOinfo@agritechbc.comForward-looking InformationThis news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “will”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, proposes” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company’s operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.