CLEANGO INNOVATIONS INC. FORMS A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH E-COMMERCE POWERHOUSE ZING BIAS INC.

Zing Bias Inc. is looking to significantly accelerate CleanGo's sales growth and expand its global market footprint.

CleanGo Innovations Inc. (OTCQB:CLGOF, CGII, APO.F)

VANVOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII, OTCQB: CLGOF, FRA: APO.F), is a Publicly Traded innovative and forward-thinking company specializing in proprietary non-toxic, green certified and biodegradable solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Zing Bias Inc . The highly respected Toronto-based e-commerce, design, and public relations firm will lead an initiative to significantly accelerate CleanGo's sales growth and expand its global market footprint. This collaboration marks a critical step in CleanGo's mission to make its innovative, eco-friendly products the industry standard for residential, industrial and commercial cleaning. The partnership is a paid contract based on 12 months with an option to renew for $42,000 CAD per annum.Zing Bias Inc. ( www.zingbias.com ) is recognized as one of Canada's premier strategic communications, design and marketing firms, with a proven history of helping brands generate billions in both online and offline revenue over the past two decades. The firm’s extensive client portfolio includes high-profile organizations such as the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leaf’s, Sony, Warner Brothers, Purolator/Canada Post, and US-based General's Hot Sauce, among many others. The partnership will focus on a strategy to amplify CleanGo's market presence through e-commerce optimization, digital marketing, content strategy, and public relations."Contracting Zing Bias is a game changer for CleanGo Innovations," said Anthony Sarvucci, CEO of CleanGo Innovations. "Their expertise in leveraging data to craft compelling narratives is exactly what we need to scale our operations. We are confident they will not only elevate our brand but also help us refresh the overall look and feel of our brand, relaunch and expand our retail product lines, and position the company for the future. They have a proven track record of success with clients like General's Hot Sauce, and we believe they can replicate that success with us to drive exceptional growth across all of our key markets.""We are excited to partner with CleanGo Innovations, a company at the forefront of sustainability and innovation," stated Zing Bias cofounder Rod Pasic, "their commitment to developing high-performance, environmentally safe products aligns with our values. We look forward to applying our strategic marketing and e-commerce expertise to help them connect with a global audience and achieve their ambitious growth goals."About Zing Bias Inc.:Founded in Toronto, Canada, Zing Bias Inc. is a leading strategic design, public relations, and e-commerce firm. For over 20 years, the company has specialized in helping brands achieve exceptional revenue growth through data-driven and visually compelling marketing strategies. Zing Bias has a proven track record of transforming brands and connecting them with consumers on a deeper level. https://zingbias.com About CleanGo Innovations Inc.:CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in developing and commercializing proprietary non-toxic and biodegradable cleaning and industrial solutions. With a steadfast mission for environmental sustainability, CleanGo's innovative product suite is engineered to deliver high performance while safeguarding the planet. The company’s solutions serve critical cleaning needs across the oil and gas, mining, commercial, and retail sectors globally.The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo’s portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo’s mission to create the world’s leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.CleanGo Innovation’s experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe.On behalf of the CEO & Board of DirectorsAnthony SarvucciChief Executive OfficerCleanGo Innovations Inc.For More information Contact:info@cleangogreengo.comPhone 1 346 202 6202Forward-looking InformationThis news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “will”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, proposes” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company’s operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.