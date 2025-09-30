CleanGo Innovations Inc Unveils CleanGo Marine CGM100 a Proprietary Green Solution for the Global Vessel Cleaning Market

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanGo Innovations Inc. CSE:CGII, OTCQB:CLGOF, APO.F (“CleanGo” or the “Company”) is proud to announce the official launch of CleanGo Marine with its flagship product, CG-M100, a Green Certified, industrial-grade dispersant designed to transform the vessel and tanker cleaning industry. CG-M100 offers an environmentally responsible and highly effective alternative to traditional harsh chemicals, providing safety and operational performance.The global ship cleaning services market is valued at over a billion dollars annually, (source: https://www.marketsandata.com/industry-reports/ship-cleaning-service-market ) with strong projected growth driven by regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and a growing demand for environmental sustainability. The largest market share belongs to the Asia-Pacific region, with North America and Europe also representing significant segments driven by extensive maritime infrastructure and stringent environmental regulations. CleanGo is actively marketing to the global industrial and commercial sectors. CG-M100 is positioned to capture a significant share of this market by providing a solution that aligns with global environmental goals and enhances corporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance.CG-M100 is engineered with proprietary green technology, featuring a water-based, non-toxic formula that eliminates the risks associated with harmful chemical discharge. CG-M100 does not pose a risk to aquatic life and its unique green emulsification technology enables the recovery of clean oil for reuse or recycling, a significant environmental and economic benefit over traditional methods.Key operational benefits of CG-M100 include:● Superior Cleaning Performance: It utilizes advanced green certified emulsification technology to actively break down complex oils and long-chain hydrocarbon molecules, ensuring a more thorough and efficient dissolution of stubborn residues. This approach leads to faster cleaning times and visibly cleaner surfaces.● Enhanced Safety & Health: As a non-flammable, non-toxic, and biodegradable solution, CG-M100 dramatically reduces fire hazards and risks associated with chemical handling, storage, and disposal. Its non-toxic formulation and low VOC content eliminate the need for extensive personal protective equipment (PPE) and minimize the risk of chemical burns, respiratory issues, and skin irritations, creating a healthier and safer working environment.● Antibacterial and Sterilizing Properties: Beyond its powerful cleaning capabilities, CG-M100 has robust disinfecting properties. It has been approved by Health Canada/DIN approved for its claim of eliminating 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on hard, non-porous surfaces, providing broad-spectrum efficacy essential for superior hygiene standards. This includes effective action against common pathogens, which is crucial for infection control in various industrial settings.● Cost-Effective Solution: CG-M100 offers a lower cost per application due to its highly concentrated formulation, requiring less product to achieve superior results. It also reduces labor requirements and minimizes equipment downtime, leading to faster turnarounds and lower maintenance costs.● Proven Efficacy: Rigorous third-party testing confirms CG-M100’s effectiveness against a broad spectrum of harmful microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and mold and mildew. Health Canada has approved its claim of eliminating 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on hard, non-porous surfaces.Anthony Sarvucci, CEO & Founder of CleanGo Innovations Inc., commented:"The launch of CleanGo Marine and its flagship product CG-M100 marks a pivotal moment for CleanGo Innovations and the entire industrial cleaning sector. We are not just introducing a new product; we are pioneering a paradigm shift in operational philosophy. The industry has long relied on harsh, outdated chemicals that pose significant risks to both workers and the environment. CG-M100 provides a superior, safe, and cost-effective alternative that not only delivers unmatched cleaning power but also champions environmental stewardship and worker well-being. This innovative solution empowers companies to achieve robust regulatory compliance, reduce their total cost of ownership, and align with a more sustainable future."About CleanGo Innovations Inc.CleanGo Innovations Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of proprietary non-toxic and biodegradable cleaning and industrial solutions. Our mission is to create the world's leading non-toxic, green solutions for today's cleaning challenges. With a focus on sustainable innovation, we are dedicated to providing high-performance products that are safe for people, pets, and the planet.On behalf of the CEO & Board of DirectorsAnthony SarvucciChief Executive OfficerCleanGo Innovations Inc.For More information Contact:info@cleangogreengo.comPhone 1 346 202 6202Forward-looking Information:This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “will”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, proposes” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company’s operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

