Tokyo-based Singer Songwriter Aco Takenaka Shares the Wisdom of the World with Ancient Seeds

Ancient Seeds by Aco Takenaka hits radio worldwide this week! Aco Takenaka sings in modern and ancient languages while working closely with themes surrounding nature, healing, and unity. The single "Oxum" (sung in Yoruban) was submitted for GRAMMY(R) consideration in Best Global Performance. A worldly New Age singer-songwriter, Aco Takenaka, is known for her “7-colored” shamanic voice.

An inspiring mantra and chant album that draws from ancient tributes and traditions of Japan, Native America, Yoruba, Tibet, Africa, and India.

The sound of the deepest truth should resonate with people across cultures.” — Aco Takenaka

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tokyo-based singer-songwriter Aco Takenaka presents her long-awaited third album, Ancient Seeds . In collaboration with Japanese composer Toshiyuki O’mori, the music project strives to preserve and reawaken the power of ancient songs from across the world that are at risk of disappearing in the fast-paced, globalized culture of today. The album may be heard in full at https://hypeddit.com/acotakenaka/ancientseeds whilst the meaningful lyrics and significance of each piece may be explored in greater depth at https://acotakenaka.jp/albumancient-seeds-released/ Ancient Seeds draws from the traditional chants and mantras of Japan, Tibet, India, Africa, and North America that maintain their original essence even while rearranged in modern forms. The works cover the world from the well-known mantras " Lokah " and "Om Mani Padme Hum" to the beloved water goddess chant "Oxum" and the Japanese blessing "To Ho Ka Mi E Mi Ta Me." Reverential yet refreshing, the album invites listeners to reconnect with the sacred relationship between sound, nature, and soul.Music Media Directory, a company that services music to College and Non-Comm radio, announced Ancient Seeds as the #1 most-streamed album in its first week of October 15th. Jordi Garcia, a radio host in Spain, played the album in full on EDICIÓN DEMÉSENLLÀ #892, enthusiastically commenting, “Ancient Seeds is an almost mystical work by the artist based in Tokyo, the Japanese capital, Aco Takenaka, a composer who moves like a fish in water in a territory that is mainly nourished by the traditional music of the Asian archipelago and also by New Age sounds, a perfectly balanced mix that gives her sound creations an intentional aspect of medical music…(Takenaka) goes beyond the simple music trade with her creations and who leads us towards a territory that is gaining followers all over the world, that of music as a therapeutic option, a fact that in a certain way connects us with the ancestors who naturally already used music as a healing element, at least on a spiritual and emotional level. Through avant-garde sounds, then, Takenaka connects directly with this ancient and fortunately reborn universal function of root music.”The album, just released on October 19th, features a collective of impressive musicians, including producer Joss Jaffe and Japanese percussionist Tamao Fuji. Trained in both Western musical genres and Indian classical music, Jaffe is known for his work with music that blends traditional elements like mantras and Eastern philosophy with modern genres, often described as a “cross-cultural blend.” Fuji too has an extensive career as a musician, with a focus on percussion across various genres including pop, classical, rock, and electronic music. Among the album’s featured artists are world-renowned sho player Ko Ishikawa, musician Hiroki Okano on the Native American flute, Masashi Yamaguchi on the jinlei, and various artists in chorus arrangements.Japanese composer Toshiyuki O’mori is known for his work in the world of anime and video game soundtracks, as well as pop music and commercial jingles. He frequently employs harmonized pieces featuring strings, violins, and harps to create an expressive and memorable sound in a versatile range of genres from pop to classical and orchestral pieces. O’mori composed “Ramadasa” and “Tohokami Emitame” and arranged all other tracks on the album.Takenaka is known for her distinct voice – often described as a ‘seven-colored shamanic voice’– and musical style, which blends various genres such as alternative, ambient, experimental, folk, and new age. She sings in modern languages like Japanese, English, and Portuguese, as well as ancient languages while working closely with themes surrounding nature, healing, and unity. Her musical philosophy is encapsulated in her belief that “the sound of the deepest truth should resonate with people across cultures.”In October, Takenaka was honored with two silver Global Music Awards, for the single "Oxum" and for her excellence as a Female Vocalist.Music journo Robin B. James opined, “Each track carries deep wisdom and life force, blossoming like sacred seeds when sung, reminding us of our innate beauty and connection to all beings.”Streaming and digital downloads of Ancient Seeds are available through all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, SoundCloud, JioHoster, Pandora, and Deezer. Visit the official website at https://acotakenaka.jp/albumancient-seeds-released/ Music fans can connect with Aco Takenaka on these social media platforms:Instagram -- https://www.instagram.com/acolala/ Facebook -- https://www.facebook.com/acotakenakasinger For more information, media, publicity, or airplay inquiries regarding Aco Takenaka or her newest album Ancient Seeds, please contact Beth Hilton at bethhilton@thebcompany.comTracklist:Ame Kuni (04:08)Tate Yorinaka (05:14)Wani Wachi Elo (03:41)Oxum (05:12)Iyalawa (04:41)O Mama Bakudala (03:32)Om Mani Padme Hum (03:59)Ramadasa (06:43)Lokah (06:23)Kukuri Hime (05:55)Tohokami Emitame (04:31)About: Aco Takenaka is a Tokyo-based ambient/New Age singer-songwriter known for her “7-colored” shamanic voice. She revives ancient mantras and chants from Japan and around the world with original lyrics and unique phrasing. Her English compositions like “Swimming” and “Beyond My Heart” earned her “American Songwriter 50,” and her recent track “Kamenozoki” is beloved by Kyoto fans globally. Following her Pandora-featured album Moon Chant and Grammy-first-round album Dear My Land, she returns with her third album Ancient Seeds, co-produced with anime music master Toshiyuki O’mori. Aco has also collaborated with dancers, filmmakers, and Shinto researchers, and her music video “Oyasumi” has won awards in 27 countries, including Cannes Shorts, International Music Awards in the UK, and the Los Angeles International Children’s Film Festival. She also has credits as a lyricist for songs in the anime series, “School Rumble.”

"Lokah" from the album Ancient Seeds by Aco Takenaka

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.