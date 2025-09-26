Iranian-Born Sound Healer Shervin Boloorian Creates New Peace Song in Persian and English: 'My Free Heart'

"My Free Heart" is an inspiring new single by Shervin Boloorian, now available in Persian and English. Shervin Boloorian, born in Iran and raised in the United Kingdom, is a celebrated vocalist, musician, and natural sound artist currently based in Bali, Indonesia.

Hope, Remembrance, and Solidarity to all those who have endured displacement, conflict, and loss in the pursuit of freedom

This song is my tribute to anyone who has ever stood up for freedom and dignity, it’s also my way of sharing the beauty and humanity of Iran with the world.” — Shervin Boloorian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned refugee-turned-music artist Shervin Boloorian ’s newest single, “My Free Heart” (stylized in Persian: قلب ازاد من) is available now. Drawing on Boloorian’s personal experiences as a refugee and survivor of conflict and displacement, the single is a heartfelt plea against war and calls for peace in the Middle East. Recorded in both English and Persian, “My Free Heart” offers hope, remembrance, and solidarity to all those who have endured displacement, conflict, and loss in the pursuit of freedom.“My Free Heart” features international collaborators like bass legend Carl Young (Spearhead), and classically trained multi-instrumentalist Sakari Heikka on the viola and shakuhachi flute. Sting’s award-winning producer Kipper Eldridge produced and mixed the track, and can be heard playing the keys. The Persian-language video includes footage from Iran and Iranians interwoven with striking visual poetry and art by poet and model Dr. Hardini Dyah Astuti.Kipper Eldridge reflects on the single, “This song holds a very special place in my creative heart. Shervin’s guitar riff is both beautifully simple and deceptively complex, anchoring the piece with elegance. This new Iranian version expands the song’s depth and meaning, offering a glimpse into the real Iran through the eyes and lives of its people. It’s powerful and moving, and I have no doubt it will resonate deeply with everyone who hears it.”Born in Iran and raised in the United Kingdom, Shervin Boloorian is a celebrated vocalist, musician, and natural sound artist currently based in Bali, Indonesia. He is known for his award-winning work in the healing music industry, having won three Global Peace Song Awards in 2020. His music draws from his multicultural background, blending Western influences with his proud Persian roots, being a testament to the power of music as a tool for healing, activism, and personal expression.“This song is my tribute to anyone who has ever stood up for freedom and dignity,” Shervin says. “It’s also my way of sharing the beauty and humanity of Iran with the world.”Music lovers can now listen to both English and Persian versions of “My Free Heart” on Spotify and all music platforms. Both versions of the single amplify a message of resistance, hope, and the unbreakable will of the human spirit. A unique version of “My Free Heart” will appear on Boloorian's forthcoming album, Unbroken.Enjoy a feature article about Boloorian here: https://contemporaryfusionreviews.com/enjoythesilence/ For media inquiries, please contact The B Company’s Beth Hilton at bethhilton@thebcompany.com or Tala Amalfard at tala@thebcompany.com.

Shervin Boloorian - "My Free Heart (English Lyrics)"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.