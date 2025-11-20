New Thought Records Announces Musician of the Year Win and New WEA Nominations for Ed Bazel

black poster, gold writing about awards with pic of Ed

Ed Bazel, Musician of the Year

sunset image of Golden Gate Bridge on album cover

The latest award-winning release by Ed Bazel: A Weekend in Marin

three albums and cds.

Ed Bazel's award-winning "London Sessions" collection from Abbey Road, including his Christmas album.

Ed standing by a Kayserburg piano

Ed Bazel is the Worldwide Brand Ambassador for Kayserburg Pianos for Artists.

Appreciation of Ed Bazel's emotive contemporary piano music continues to grow with each album, now available in CD, digital and immersive audio formats.

It’s a true privilege to be recognized among so many talented artists. My heartfelt thanks to the Josie Music Awards and to everyone who continues to support and believe in the music.”
— Ed Bazel
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Thought Records announces three World Entertainment Awards (WEA) nominations for Ed Bazel on the heels of his Josie Music Award for Musician of the Year: Piano & Keys Alumni. While the Josie Awards celebrate the composer-pianist's exemplary musicianship, the WEA nominations celebrate specific songs and compositions from various albums.

Bazel's three WEA nominations include:
- Romance in the Redwoods in "New Age Song” from his new album A Weekend in Marin
- The Tide in "Best Instrumental Composition” also from A Weekend in Marin
- The Christmas Sessions: Seasons Greetings From Studio 2 - Best Holiday Album

Honors such as these come as no surprise to those who know Bazel, a visionary person dedicated to excellence in everything he does, whether it is biking across America or organizing fellow pianists to play soothing music at hospitals.

Bazel’s pristine instrumental piano performances are recorded in the world's best recording studios, including both Abbey Road Studios and Skywalker Sound LLC. He is also the owner of The River of Calm radio station, which sponsors the Headphones for Chemotherapy program providing soothing music to chemotherapy patients.

Born in Huntington, West Virginia, Bazel began his journey with the piano at the age of five, drawing inspiration from The Beatles’ iconic debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. Ed Bazel’s music blends elegance and emotion and has received numerous accolades for his work as a composer, pianist, and producer. His independently-produced albums Bella Piano, Homecoming, and The London Sessions–a collection of three albums–have been applauded by multiple organizations from the InterContinental Music Awards, Solo Piano Awards, the World Entertainment Awards and Clouzine International Music Awards.

Bazel’s most recent album, A Weekend in Marin, is celebrated for its soothing and introspective melodies, evoking the California Pacific coastal highway. Supporting the album are two beautiful new videos, “California Sunrise” and “Pacific Drive.” Watch now on the artist’s channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQWGfjKG8KY

For more information visit:
Ed Bazel - http://edbazel.com/ and http://theriverofcalm.com/
The Josie Music Awards - https://www.josiemusicawards.com/
WEA - https://www.wea.earth/about

Connect with Bazel on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and Bluesky, or join his Elegant Piano Escape at https://www.edbazel.com/escape

For more media and radio requests, contact Beth Hilton at The B Company, bethhilton@thebcompany.com

Beth Hilton
The B Company
+1 310-560-8390
California Sunrise - Pianist Ed Bazel

