New Thought Records Announces Musician of the Year Win and New WEA Nominations for Ed Bazel

It’s a true privilege to be recognized among so many talented artists. My heartfelt thanks to the Josie Music Awards and to everyone who continues to support and believe in the music.” — Ed Bazel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Thought Records announces three World Entertainment Awards (WEA) nominations for Ed Bazel on the heels of his Josie Music Award for Musician of the Year: Piano & Keys Alumni. While the Josie Awards celebrate the composer-pianist's exemplary musicianship, the WEA nominations celebrate specific songs and compositions from various albums.Bazel's three WEA nominations include:- Romance in the Redwoods in "New Age Song” from his new album A Weekend in Marin- The Tide in "Best Instrumental Composition” also from A Weekend in Marin- The Christmas Sessions: Seasons Greetings From Studio 2 - Best Holiday AlbumHonors such as these come as no surprise to those who know Bazel, a visionary person dedicated to excellence in everything he does, whether it is biking across America or organizing fellow pianists to play soothing music at hospitals."It’s a true privilege to be recognized among so many talented artists. My heartfelt thanks to the Josie Music Awards and to everyone who continues to support and believe in the music," Bazel commented.Bazel’s pristine instrumental piano performances are recorded in the world's best recording studios, including both Abbey Road Studios and Skywalker Sound LLC. He is also the owner of The River of Calm radio station, which sponsors the Headphones for Chemotherapy program providing soothing music to chemotherapy patients.Born in Huntington, West Virginia, Bazel began his journey with the piano at the age of five, drawing inspiration from The Beatles’ iconic debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. Ed Bazel’s music blends elegance and emotion and has received numerous accolades for his work as a composer, pianist, and producer. His independently-produced albums Bella Piano, Homecoming, and The London Sessions–a collection of three albums–have been applauded by multiple organizations from the InterContinental Music Awards, Solo Piano Awards, the World Entertainment Awards and Clouzine International Music Awards.Bazel’s most recent album, A Weekend in Marin, is celebrated for its soothing and introspective melodies, evoking the California Pacific coastal highway. Supporting the album are two beautiful new videos, “ California Sunrise ” and “Pacific Drive.” Watch now on the artist’s channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQWGfjKG8KY For more information visit:Ed Bazel - http://edbazel.com/ and http://theriverofcalm.com/ The Josie Music Awards - https://www.josiemusicawards.com/ WEA - https://www.wea.earth/about Connect with Bazel on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and Bluesky, or join his Elegant Piano Escape at https://www.edbazel.com/escape For more media and radio requests, contact Beth Hilton at The B Company, bethhilton@thebcompany.com

California Sunrise - Pianist Ed Bazel

