SugarReach Launches as the Performance Platform to Help Commerce-Driven Creators Scale

AI-powered platform turns creator content into predictable revenue through automated media buying, smart targeting and performance optimization

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SugarReach today announced its official launch, introducing a new layer of AI-powered performance infrastructure designed for the creator economy.SugarReach helps creators and creator networks turn their commerce content into predictable revenue engines. The SugarReach platform amplifies content through automated paid distribution and applies AI-driven ad creation, enhanced audience targeting, intelligent rules-based automation and monetization through direct brand relationships. The result: brands see more sales, creators earn more from their content, and no one has to manage the complexity of campaign execution.“We’re witnessing one of the biggest shifts in publishing since the birth of the internet -- from search results to social reels, from premium content publishers to creators,” said Nathan Collier, CEO and a founder of SugarReach. “Our goal is simple: to make creators more money without making them work harder. SugarReach brings the backbone of big company tooling and performance marketing directly to creators, so they can focus on what they do best, which is creating great content.”At launch, SugarReach is already partnering with top creators and platforms to:*Boost high-performing organic posts with paid distribution across Meta and other platforms;*Manage media buying, attribution and cross-platform tracking with its proprietary technology;*Extend reach for creator platform’s top performers through compliant, transparent campaigns;*Pilot referral and amplification programs that let creators benefit from bringing peers onto the platform; and*Monetize creator traffic directly through performance-based brand partnerships.In its beta phase during the first half of 2025, SugarReach:*Onboarded hundreds of creators;*Delivered 5 -10x revenue lifts on content boosted through its AI-driven tech stack;*Integrated with shortlink services to streamline traffic and attribution;*Monetized creator traffic more effectively through partnerships with Amazon seller networks and direct brand relationships; and*Prepared expansion into TikTok and YouTube to scale even further.While initially focused on reach amplification, SugarReach is expanding into monetization and yield optimization tools like link-in-bio, creator storefronts, advanced analytics, and AI-generated content. This is building toward an AI-powered command center where creators manage content, tap into affiliate programs and grow revenue at scale.SugarReach is led by founder and CEO Nathan Collier, a veteran media executive with leadership roles at IAC, CBS Interactive, Paramount, and OBMedia. Over his career, he has overseen brands such as Ask, ConsumerSearch, Investopedia, and About.com (now Dotdash Meredith), managing teams and infrastructure that supported billions of monthly clicks and generated hundreds of millions in profit. He is joined by Dimitar Grablev CTO, who brings deep experience focused on creating technology for search, commerce and media buying platforms.“Creators are the new publishers,” added Collier. “They deserve the same kind of performance backbone and technology that once scaled the web’s largest media publishers. That’s what SugarReach delivers.”About SugarReachSugarReach is the AI-powered infrastructure layer for creator commerce. By combining a proprietary home-grown infrastructure, automated decision-making technology and in-house media buying, SugarReach drives gross merchandise value for brands and earnings for creators by amplifying creator commerce content. Founded in 2025, SugarReach is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit https://sugarreach.com

