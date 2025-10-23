G&M × UniCask: The World’s Oldest Whisky Tokenized — 'Glenlivet 85 Years Old' Listed for USD 179,900

Gordon & MacPhail – Glenlivet 85YO “Artistry in Oak” now available on UniCask.

Gordon & MacPhail debuts on UniCask, unveiling the world’s oldest single malt whisky as a blockchain-tokenized real-world investment asset.

OTEMACHI, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- [G&M × UniCask : The World’s Oldest Whisky “Glenlivet 85 Years Old” Now Available on UniCask for USD 179,900 — A New Era Where Whisky Becomes a Tangible Asset]Independent bottling pioneer Gordon & MacPhail has introduced its product to UniCask, launching the sale of the world’s longest-matured single malt whisky on the blockchain-powered marketplace. Blockchain technology now enables whisky to be treated and traded as a real-world asset.[Whisky as an Asset — UniCask Redefines the Value Flow of Fine Spirits]A new era has arrived in which whisky, traditionally a “drink,” can now be traded as a digital asset through blockchain technology. This transformation evokes the historical moment when gold, once prized merely for its beauty, became recognized as a store of value.Through UniCask, authenticity and ownership of each bottle are securely recorded and managed on the blockchain, ensuring safe and transparent transactions. By adopting this system, Gordon & MacPhail now offers the world’s longest-aged single malt, Glenlivet 85 Years Old – Artistry in Oak, on the official UniCask marketplace.The price per bottle is USD 179,900. All processes—from purchase to ownership transfer—are digitally completed, and buyers may also choose UK-based storage (annual fee may apply). Whisky is evolving from something to consume into something to own. This collaboration between Gordon & MacPhail and UniCask represents a new form of value creation born from the fusion of tradition and technology.[Gordon & MacPhail Adopts UniCask]The world-renowned Scotch whisky independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail, founded in 1895, has begun listing its products on unicask.com, a digital marketplace leveraging blockchain technology for spirits ownership and trading.The first listing is the company’s masterpiece, “Glenlivet 85 Years Old – Artistry in Oak”, officially released on UniCask.[Glenlivet 85YO — A Masterpiece Transcending 85 Years]On February 3, 1940, in a quiet corner of north-east Scotland, George Urquhart and his father, John, had the extraordinary foresight to fill Cask No.336 at the Glenlivet Distillery — laying down spirit in a Gordon & MacPhail American oak cask to be enjoyed by future generations, long after their own time.After 85 years of maturation, the whisky has been bottled — a true work of art that captures time itself.The whisky’s profound depth and complexity, born from decades of aging, are beautifully complemented by an architectural decanter designed by Jeanne Gang, making it a unique and historic creation in the world of whisky. Only 125 bottles have been released worldwide, bottled at 43.7% ABV — each one a testament to the fusion of craftsmanship, patience, and nature.

