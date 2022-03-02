UniCask Whisky NFT sold out in 24 min
UniCask Co Ltd, a Japan based world-first minter of fractionalized whisky NFT sold its second batch of CASK NFTs in collaboration with the NFT project "Metaani"CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniCask released its second batch of NFTs, linked to a cask of single malt Japanese whisky 2022 vintage distilled in Hanyu Distillery. The Cask NFTs went on sale to the public at noon on 16 February 2022 and sold out in just 24 minutes.
< About the cask linked to the second CASK NFT sale >
The second cask linked to CASK NFTs is a cask of single malt Japanese whisky distilled at the Hanyu distillery in 2022. Hanyu distillery started distilling whisky in 1980 and was forced to close in 2000, but their whisky became widely known in 2020 after it sold for a high price at an international auction. Thanks to the many fan requests for its revival, the distillery resumed distilling in 2021 for the first time in 20 years, and now is one of the most promising distilleries in the world.
The content of the Hanyu 2022 cask was divided into 100 portions, and 100 CASK NFTs corresponding to the 100 portions were sold. CASK NFT owners can use UniCask’s app to easily own, collect and trade the fractionalized whisky cask from anywhere in the world. After the cask is bottled, the bottles from the cask can be redeemed with CASK NFT.
The Hanyu 2022 will be bottled in 2032 after 10 years of maturation[*1]. This means that anyone who buys and owns Hanyu's CASK NFT will be able to exchange their CASK NFT for a 10 year old single malt Japanese whisky after 10 years of aging.
Another new initiative for the cask is the collaboration with the NFT Project "Metaani" team, known as the front-runners of Metaverse x NFT in the Japanese NFT industry. We have incorporated the Metaani team's characters and universe into the design of the CASK NFT’s image contents, which is going to be used for gamification. UniCask is also considering utilizing UniCask’s NFT in the metaverse space in the future.
*1 Bottling may be accelerated due to drop in alcohol content below standard level during maturation in the cask.
