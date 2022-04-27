UniCask, Polygon Studios Whisky NFTs sold out in 45mins
UniCask Co Ltd, a Japan based world-first minter of fractionalized whisky NFT sold its third batch of CASK NFTs in collaboration with “Polygon Studios"CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniCask released its third batch of whisky NFTs, linked to a cask of single malt Japanese whisky 2022 vintage distilled in Hanyu Distillery. The CASK NFTs went on sale to the public at noon on 20th April 2022 and sold out in just 45 minutes.
< About the cask linked to the third CASK NFT sale >
UniCask’s third cask linked to CASK NFTs is a single malt Japanese whisky distilled at the Hanyu distillery in 2022. Hanyu distillery started distilling whisky in 1980 and was forced to close in 2000, however their whisky became widely known in 2020 after it sold for a high price at an international auction. Thanks to the many fan requests for its revival, the distillery resumed distilling in 2021 and is now one of the most promising distilleries in the world.
The Hanyu 2022 cask was divided into 100 portions and 100 CASK NFTs corresponding to the 100 portions were sold. CASK NFT owners can use UniCask’s app to easily own, collect and trade the fractionalized whisky cask from anywhere in the world. After the cask is bottled, these bottles can be redeemed with CASK NFTs.
The Hanyu 2022 will be bottled in 2032 after 10 years of maturation[*1]. This means that anyone who buys and owns Hanyu's CASK NFT will be able to exchange their CASK NFT for a 10 year old single malt Japanese whisky after 10 years of aging.
<UniCask’s next collaboration cask>
For this collaboration between UniCask and Polygon, a new campaign was launched to support creators of NFT art: any creator with at least one Polygon-based NFT in their collection could enter. UniCask received 97 entries, among which fans were invited to vote for their favorite creators via Twitter and Discord. With almost 7,000 votes, the winner of the competition was the collection “VeryLongAnimals”.
VeryLongAnimals and UniCask will collaborate to release the next batch of Cask NFT as a prize for winning the competition. "Very Long" will be the theme of this collaboration, with playful NFT designs and events planned. The launch is envisaged for the end of May, so stay tuned!
< For Partnership with UniCask >
*1 Bottling may be accelerated due to drop in alcohol content below standard level during maturation in the cask.
