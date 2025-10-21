Claudia Rios-Jordan Steps into New Role as MBA-AIE Program Coordinator

Gonzaga University School of Business Administration is pleased to announce the promotion of Claudia Rios-Jordan to Coordinator of the MBA in American Indian Entrepreneurship (MBA-AIE) program.

Rios-Jordan has served as the Academic Advisor for all graduate business students, where she has played a vital role in supporting student success and guiding countless Zags through their academic journeys. Her dedication, compassion, and commitment to Gonzaga’s mission of educating the whole person have made her an invaluable member of the graduate programs team.

“Claudia’s commitment, hard work, and passion for our students’ success have been truly inspiring,” said Vivek Patil, Director of Graduate Programs. “We’re thrilled to see her step into this new role, where her leadership and care for others will continue to strengthen the MBA-AIE program and the community it serves.”

In her new position, Rios-Jordan will oversee the coordination and continued development of the MBA-AIE program—an innovative graduate business program designed to prepare leaders committed to the sustainable economic development of Native American communities. She will also continue serving as Academic Advisor for all graduate business students, ensuring continuity and personalized support for Gonzaga’s growing graduate community.

