UW-GU Health Partnership Welcomes New Advisory Council

Spokane, Wash. – University of Washington (UW) President Robert J. Jones and Gonzaga University (GU) President Katia Passerini have named eight business, civic and health care leaders to the 12 member UW-GU Health Partnership Advisory Council.

“At the heart of our shared vision to improve the health of our region through innovative approaches to research and education is collaboration,” said John Sklut, Executive Director of the UW-GU Health Partnership. “In that spirit, members of our community have engaged to share insights, advice, and support for our work together.”

New members of the UW-GU Health Partnership Advisory Council include:

David Condon, Former Mayor, City of Spokane, and Vice President of Eastern Washington for Premera Blue Cross

Dan Getz, DO, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Toni Lodge, CEO, The NATIVE Project

Kim Lynch, MD, Retired surgeon, Clinical Associate Professor of Surgery, UW School of Medicine

Teresa Slee Mayberg, MD

Jessica McHugh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, MultiCare Rockwood Clinic

Ed Taylor, PhD, Vice Provost and Dean of Undergraduate Academic Affairs, UW

Diane Timberlake, MD, Clinical Professor Emeritus, UW

These members join returning members, who include:

Latisha Hill, Vice President of Community Affairs and Chief Customer Officer, Avista Corporation

Christine Johnson, PhD, Retired Chancellor, Spokane Colleges

Kevin Parker, PhD, Entrepreneur, Visiting Assistant Instructor, Whitworth University

Francisco Velazquez, MD, SM, FCAP, Spokane County Health Officer, Spokane Regional Health District

“We thank and recognize these advisors for their leadership and commitment to the growth and prosperity of our Health Partnership and for healthy communities,” said Darryl Potyk, MD, associate dean for the UW School of Medicine and chief of medical education for Eastern Washington at the UW-GU Health Partnership. “As valued partners, we create a greater impact together.”

About the UW-GU Health Partnership

The University of Washington School of Medicine and Gonzaga University formed a partnership in 2016 to advance the health of communities throughout eastern Washington through medical education and research. With a legacy of graduating innovative, community-focused students, the partners leverage their strengths and serve as part of a regional, community-based medical education program, WWAMI (Washington [Seattle & Spokane], Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho). Learn more about the UW-GU Health Partnership