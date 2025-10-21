Gonzaga’s Beta Alpha Psi Chapter Earns Gold Status

Gonzaga University’s Iota Delta chapter of Beta Alpha Psi has earned international Gold Chapter recognition for the 2024–2025 academic year, one of the organization’s highest honors. The award was presented at the 2025 Beta Alpha Psi Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, recognizing the chapter’s excellence in academics, professionalism, and ethical leadership.

Under the guidance of faculty advisor Jillian LaBelle, the Iota Delta chapter far exceeded Beta Alpha Psi’s rigorous standards. The recognition reflects the dedication of its student members and the School of Business Administration’s ongoing commitment to developing principled, career-ready leaders.

In a letter to Dean Ken Anderson, Dr. Raymond Elson, President of Beta Alpha Psi, wrote, “Under the exceptional leadership of Jillian LaBelle, the chapter has earned international recognition as a Gold chapter, an accomplishment that speaks volumes about the dedication and excellence of your department.” He continued, “This achievement is a great source of pride for Beta Alpha Psi and undoubtedly reflects the high standards and commitment to excellence that are hallmarks of your school.”

Beta Alpha Psi is an international honor organization for financial information students and professionals, recognizing outstanding academic achievement while promoting leadership, professional development, and service.

Congratulations to Gonzaga’s Iota Delta chapter for earning this prestigious recognition and continuing to exemplify excellence and integrity in business education.