VAPO - Stalking x2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3003493, & 25B3003519

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 08/27/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury, V

VIOLATION: 2x Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order – Stalking

 

ACCUSED: Albert J. Kidder                                               

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winchester, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 27, 2025, the Vermont State Police was notified of a stalking incident that occurred in the Town of Shaftsbury, VT. It was discovered that Kidder had violated a New Hampshire abuse prevention order protecting the victim. Along with the assistance of the Winchester Police Department of the State of New Hampshire, evidence showed that Kidder had violated his abuse prevention order on multiple occasions. Following an investigation Kidder agreed to turn himself in and was processed at the Westminster Barracks. Kidder was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on December 15th, 2025, at 0800 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/2025 | 0800 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:



