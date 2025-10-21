VAPO - Stalking x2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3003493, & 25B3003519
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 08/27/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury, V
VIOLATION: 2x Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order – Stalking
ACCUSED: Albert J. Kidder
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winchester, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 27, 2025, the Vermont State Police was notified of a stalking incident that occurred in the Town of Shaftsbury, VT. It was discovered that Kidder had violated a New Hampshire abuse prevention order protecting the victim. Along with the assistance of the Winchester Police Department of the State of New Hampshire, evidence showed that Kidder had violated his abuse prevention order on multiple occasions. Following an investigation Kidder agreed to turn himself in and was processed at the Westminster Barracks. Kidder was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on December 15th, 2025, at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/2025 | 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
--
Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.