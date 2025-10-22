Annuity.com Strikes Deal with Tom Hegna to Solve Industry's Looming Agent Crisis

Partnership Addresses Alarming Agent Attrition and Workforce Aging as $32 Trillion Retirement Market Looms

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Annuity.com, Inc ., today announced a strategic agreement with renowned retirement expert Tom Hegna, providing its agents with access to the Tom Hegna OnDemand Virtual Training and Resource Center. This partnership directly addresses the critical, industry-wide challenge of an aging and shrinking sales force at a time of unprecedented demand from retiring Baby Boomers.The Tom Hegna OnDemand system will be offered to all Annuity.com agents who subscribe to The Annuity.com Growth Engine. This proprietary platform is specifically designed to radically improve agent recruitment, training, and retention—filling a massive void in the annuity distribution channel.The Retirement Income Advisor Shortage: An Existential ThreatThe annuity industry is currently grappling with a workforce crisis. While demand for guaranteed retirement income is surging, the supply of qualified agents is contracting and aging:● Aging Workforce: According to LIMRA data, the average age of an independent annuity agent is as high as 62—a demographic trend that threatens to eliminate a substantial portion of the sales force in the coming decade.● Retention Crisis: LIMRA’s industry retention figures highlight the difficulty in replacing retiring agents, with some research indicating that only 15% of new financial professionals remain with their hiring company after four years."The annuity industry needs a massive influx of qualified agents to meet the demand of the tens of millions of retirees who require guaranteed income solutions. Annuity.com is the first company to put a flag down and say, 'We are going to solve the distribution problem,'" said Brett A. Blake, CEO of Annuity.com, Inc. "There is no one who can articulate the need for annuities like Tom Hegna, and no one I would rather have training our agents. Tom Hegna OnDemand is almost as good as having him do joint work with each one of our agents."This partnership directly targets the estimated 10,000 Americans who turn 65 every day and the massive retirement market opportunity that LIMRA projects could double to $32 trillion by 2029.A Revolutionary Approach to Agent EmpowermentTom Hegna OnDemand is a revolutionary virtual coaching system that promises to dramatically shorten the learning curve for new and existing agents, turning new recruits into productive professionals faster than traditional models.Tom Hegna emphasized Annuity.com’s foresight: "Annuity.com is breaking the mold and doing things differently. They have the first-of-its-kind system focused on recruiting and onboarding agents new to the annuity space. With 10,000+ people retiring daily, the annuity industry desperately needs to grow its sales force, and Annuity.com is the first to focus on this challenge since carriers shifted to the IMO model. This partnership is a game-changer for agent empowerment and industry growth."The comprehensive training platform includes:● Virtual Pre-Appointment Coaching: A client-specific coaching system that asks about the client and provides tailored advice prior to each client meeting.● Objection Handling: Tom Hegna responds to the most frequent objections agents face, offering precise, battle-tested counterarguments.● Client Education Resources: Comprehensive materials, including footage from Tom Hegna's popular PBS special, "Retire Happy."About Annuity.com, Inc.Annuity.com, Inc. is an early-stage financial technology company solving the annuity market's distribution crisis via a three-pronged strategy:1. Innovative Distribution: The company employs an innovative recruiting platform, The Annuity.com Growth Engine, designed to rapidly scale the sales force without traditional marketing organizations.2. Consumer Brand: Annuity.com is building the first dominant consumer-facing brand. Poised to become the trusted household name synonymous with retirement income, it attracts consumers and provides agents with unmatched credibility.3. Future-Forward Technology: Annuity.com is investing in Artificial Intelligence to disrupt the distribution process, enhancing agent productivity and enabling them to serve the vast, underserved market beyond current annuity owners.About Tom HegnaTom Hegna is an economist, retirement expert, and former Senior Executive Officer at a major insurance company. He is the author of five books, including Don't Worry, Retire Happy!, and a popular speaker who has been featured on PBS. His unique ability to explain complex retirement concepts in an engaging and easily understandable manner has made him one of the annuity industry’s most sought-after trainers.

