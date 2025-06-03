Roy Snarr, One of America’s Top Annuity Producers, Joins Annuity.com to Lead Seminar Division

Roy Snarr

Annuity.com Acquires Roy Snarr’s Seminar Business to Expand Agent-Focused Growth Model

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move drawing industry-wide attention, Annuity.com, Inc. today announced the acquisition of the seminar division of Roy Snarr Insurance Agency and the appointment of Roy Snarr as President of the newly formed Annuity.com Seminars, LLC.A seven-time Top of the Table qualifier with the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), Snarr is among the most accomplished annuity producers in the country and a widely respected voice in training and education for financial professionals. Known for helping agents dramatically increase production using high-impact seminar strategies, Snarr is the founder of Annuity Producers (annuityproducers.com) the sponsor of the only event of its kind dedicated solely to helping top annuity professionals grow, learn and collaborate. Known for his free weekly live training for agents, Roy has become one of the country’s most respected insurance producers.While the acquisition itself is noteworthy, the larger story is Snarr’s decision to align his platform and leadership with Annuity.com’s growing national presence.“I’ve had the opportunity to grow something meaningful on my own,” said Snarr. “But what the team at Annuity.com is building is distinct. It’s transparent, agent-focused, and forward-looking. The ability to help agents grow, earn equity, and be part of something bigger was the right next step for me.”Snarr has been an insider and early investor in Annuity.com and says the company’s vision, technology roadmap, and agent-centric compensation model—including the ability for every agent to earn stock—convinced him that partnering with Annuity.com would help him create more wealth not just for himself, but for the agents he mentors.Under Snarr’s leadership, Annuity.com Seminars, LLC will continue operating independently, providing training, marketing systems, and seminar strategies to help agents across the country drive consistent annuity production. His proven approach has helped agents double, even triple, their results—and he’s just getting started.“Roy’s decision to deepen his involvement and leadership at Annuity.com reflects a shared belief in a better path forward for agents,” said Brett A. Blake, CEO of Annuity.com, Inc. “He understands the value of combining results-driven systems with an ownership model that puts the producer first.”This acquisition further accelerates Annuity.com’s mission to become the most agent-friendly annuity distributor in America—built by producers, for producers.In his new role, Roy will lead the development and expansion of seminar-based marketing efforts, helping agents reach more clients and generate consistent results through proven strategies and professional presentation systems.“I’ve spent my career building systems that educate and empower both clients and agents,” said Snarr. “This opportunity with Annuity.com allows me to bring that impact to a much larger audience. Together, we’re going to help agents increase production, build credibility, and serve more families with integrity.”Roy Snarr is a nationally syndicated author, television contributor, and one of the top annuity and insurance professionals in the U.S. He holds multiple designations, including Certified Financial Fiduciary(CF2), Life and Annuity Certified Professional (LACP), National Social Security Advisor (NSSA), and Certified Long Term Care (CLTC). He is the founder of AnnuityProducers.com, a leading resource for annuity professionals that offers weekly educational calls and hosts the only national live conference focused exclusively on annuity distribution.Annuity.com, Inc. is a technology-enabled annuity and life insurance distribution platform empowering financial professionals with leading edge marketing and lead-generation technology, transparent compensation, and ownership opportunities. Combining trusted media brands, artificial intelligence, and an agent-first business model, Annuity.com is redefining the future of retirement planning for the mass affluent, addressing a critical need in a rapidly growing market. With its flagship consumer site Annuity.com and proprietary technology solutions, the company is bridging the gap between modern marketing, compliant financial guidance, and long-term client care. Headquartered in the Phoenix, Arizona metro area, Annuity.com is privately held and rapidly expanding.

