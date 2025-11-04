Annuity.com Taps 23-Year Insurance C-Suite Veteran Bart Catmull as Chairman, Advisory Board

Move Signals Convergence of Deep Industry Expertise with Digital-First Platforms to Solve Annuity Distribution Challenges

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Annuity.com, Inc. , the financial technology company on a mission to revolutionize the annuity marketplace, today announced the appointment of 23-year insurance industry veteran Bart Catmull as Chairman of its Advisory Board.Mr. Catmull brings over two decades of C-suite leadership from the carrier side, including P&L responsibility as President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer at Sagicor Life Insurance Company and, most recently, as EVP, Chief Administration, Strategy, and Risk Officer at Security Mutual Life.Catmull joins Annuity.com at a critical inflection point for the company as it prepares for its next phase of growth. In his new role, he will be responsible for guiding the company’s capital markets strategy and deepening its direct carrier partnerships."We are thrilled to welcome Bart to the Annuity.com team," said Brett A. Blake, CEO of Annuity.com, Inc. "Having a leader of Bart's caliber and deep operational-finance background join us to guide our board-level strategy is a monumental validation of our model. This appointment signifies more than just a new hire; it represents the powerful convergence of the industry's most respected leadership with the digital-first platform that advisors and consumers are demanding. Bart’s career has been defined by leading innovation from within, and he will be instrumental as we scale, engage directly with carrier partners, and prepare for our next rounds of funding."The appointment comes as the annuity industry is undergoing a rapid digital transformation to meet evolving consumer preferences for transparency and simplicity. As a long-time advocate for progressive, tech-driven solutions—including automated underwriting and digital-first platforms during his tenure as President of Sagicor Life—Catmull's move to a leading fintech platform is a significant indicator of the industry's future. His extensive experience provides Annuity.com with unparalleled insight into carrier operations, product strategy, and complex financial governance."I am energized by what Brett and the team are building at Annuity.com," said Bart Catmull. "I've always believed that technology, when applied correctly, can solve the industry's most complex distribution and customer-service challenges. Annuity.com has the clarity of vision and the technical agility to do just that, providing the transparency that modern advisors and their clients demand. It's the perfect moment to build the bridge between established carriers and this powerful digital marketplace. I'm excited to contribute to that strategy, leverage my recent NACD certification, and help the company navigate its next stage of high growth."About Bart CatmullPrior to joining Annuity.com, Bart Catmull served as EVP, Chief Administration, Strategy, and Risk Officer at Security Mutual Life. He previously spent over 22 years at Sagicor Life Insurance Company, where he held numerous C-suite roles, including President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and recently earned his NACD Directorship Certificationfrom the National Association of Corporate Directors.About Annuity.com, Inc.Annuity.com, Inc. is an early-stage financial technology company dedicated to solving the distribution crisis in the annuity market through a three-pronged strategy:1. Innovative Distribution: The company employs an innovative recruiting platform, The Annuity.com Growth Engine, designed to scale the sales force rapidly without relying on traditional, competitive central marketing organizations.2. Consumer Brand: Annuity.com is building the first dominant consumer-facing brand in the industry. As carrier names are often linked to "Life Insurance," Annuity.com is poised to become the trusted household name synonymous with retirement income, attracting consumers and providing agents with unmatched credibility.3. Future-Forward Technology: Annuity.com is investing heavily in Artificial Intelligence to disrupt the distribution process. This AI focus will enhance agent productivity many times over, enabling agents to serve the vast, underserved market beyond the estimated 13% of Americans who currently own an annuity.

