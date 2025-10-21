Grant Programs Open to Support Indigenous Community Safety, Partnerships and Growth

CANADA, October 21 - Released on October 21, 2025

Eligible organizations and community groups can now apply for three provincial grant opportunities designed to foster safer, stronger, more connected Indigenous communities: the First Nations and Métis Community Partnership Projects, First Nations and Métis Sponsorships, and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ (MMIWG+) Community Response Fund.

"Our government is committed to reconciliation and supporting efforts that build safety, empowerment and meaningful partnerships," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "These funding opportunities support Indigenous-led healing, growth and have a positive impact across Saskatchewan."

First Nations and Métis Sponsorships can support public events that promote reconciliation and cultural understanding, benefiting Indigenous people in education, employment, professional development, cultural celebrations, and honouring veterans and Elders.

The First Nations and Métis Community Partnership Projects grants support innovative partnerships with First Nations and Métis communities in the priority areas of safe communities, strong families, student achievement and economic growth. Successful applicants may receive up to $45,000 or 40 per cent of eligible project costs.

Under the MMIWG+ Community Response Fund, applicants may receive up to $40,000 for projects focused on awareness, safety, and empowerment for Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit+ people, their families and communities. Half of the $800,000 in grant funding is provided by Women and Gender Equality Canada.

Both the First Nations and Métis Community Partnership Projects grants and the MMIWG+ Community Response Fund are accepting applications until November 14.

First Nations and Métis Sponsorships will continue to accept applications until all sponsorship funding is allocated.

For full application guidelines and eligibility criteria or help preparing a submission, visit saskatchewan.ca or email the First Nations and Métis Relations unit at fnmr@gov.sk.ca.

