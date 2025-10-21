Charges Laid for First Time Under Province's Immigration Protection Laws

CANADA, October 21 - Released on October 21, 2025

Charges have been laid against three employers for offences under The Foreign Worker Recruitment and Immigration Services Act, 2013 (FWRISA).

Kartikkumar Prakashkumar Patel, Rutvik Hasmukhbhai Patel and Piyushkumar Mafatbhai Patel are each charged with three offences under Sections 22 and 23 of FWRISA. The alleged offences took place between August 2023 and February 2024 at Guac Mexi Grill in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

The co-accused are charged with the following:

Take action against, or threaten to take action against a foreign worker for participating in an investigation or proceeding by any government or law enforcement agency or for making a complaint to any government or law enforcement agency as prohibited by section 22 (f) of the Foreign Worker Recruitment and Immigration Services Act, contrary to sections 40 (1) (i) and 40 (2) of the Foreign Worker Recruitment and Immigration Services Act.

Take unfair advantage of a foreign national's trust or exploit a foreign national's fear or lack of experience or knowledge as prohibited by section 22 (g) of the Foreign Worker Recruitment and Immigration Services Act, contrary to sections 40 (1) (i) and 40 (2) of the Foreign Worker Recruitment and Immigration Services Act.

Being an employer charge a foreign worker a fee or expense for employment as prohibited by section 23 (5) of the Foreign Worker Recruitment and Immigration Services Act, contrary to sections 40 (1) (i) and 40 (2) of the Foreign Worker Recruitment and Immigration Services Act.

The accused will appear in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on November 25, 2025.

Saskatchewan proclaimed The Immigration Services Act, 2024 (ISA) on July 1, 2024, which replaced FWRISA. The ISA is the most comprehensive program integrity framework in the nation, including the highest fines for violation in the country. As the offences above occurred prior to the implementation of the ISA, charges were laid under the former Act.

The Program Compliance Branch of the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training works to protect immigrants and foreign workers in Saskatchewan. Contact the Program Compliance Branch at pcb@gov.sk.ca or call 306-798-1350 if you have questions about the ISA, believe your rights have been violated, or want to file a complaint about the immigration or recruitment process. You do not need permission from anyone to contact the Program Compliance Branch, and all your information will be kept confidential.

While the ISA and FRWISA specifically protect against the unique situations that immigrants and foreign workers may find themselves in, all employees whether Canadian citizens or permanent and temporary residents are protected by employment standards and occupational health and safety provisions within The Saskatchewan Employment Act.

