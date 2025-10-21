Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Texas Municipal Retirement System Board Of Trustees

TEXAS, October 21 - October 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott appointed Bryan Langley and Isaac Tawil to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. Additionally, the Governor appointed Jaime Reyes, II and Pamela Williams to the Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Board oversees the Texas Municipal Retirement System, which is responsible for providing a secure retirement benefit plan for eligible employees of more than 800 cities.

Bryan Langley of Kyle is the city manager for Kyle. He is a member of the Texas City Management Association and the International City/County Management Association. Langley received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Texas and a Master of Science in Accounting from The University of Texas (UT) at Dallas.

Isaac Tawil of McAllen is the city manager for McAllen. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas. Tawil received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from UT Austin and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University.

Jaime Reyes, II of Melissa is the assistant fire chief for the City of Plano. He is a member of the Plano Firefighters Association, the Texas State Association of Firefighters, the Texas Fire Chiefs Association, and the International Association of Fire Chiefs. Reyes received a Bachelor of Science in Community Health from Texas A&M University (TAMU) and a Master of Public Administration/Emergency Management from Sam Houston State University.

Pamela Williams of Hawley is the director of human resources for the City of Abilene. She is a member of the Texas Municipal Human Resource Association, the International City/County Management Association, the Society for Human Resource Management, and the Texas Municipal Human Resources Association. Additionally, she is on the board of directors for United Way. Williams received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from TAMU and a Master of Science from Abilene Christian University.