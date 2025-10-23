Governor Abbott Appoints Johnson To Public Utility Commission Of Texas

TEXAS, October 23 - October 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Morgan Johnson to the Public Utility Commission (PUC) of Texas for a term set to expire on September 1, 2031. The PUC regulates the state's electric, water, wastewater, and telecommunications utility industries and implements respective legislation and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.

Morgan Johnson of Austin is the deputy general counsel for the Office of the Governor. She previously served as the senior counsel to the executive director after serving as senior counsel to the commissioner of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Additionally, Johnson was an attorney at McGinnis Lochridge L.L.P. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Austin Bar Association. Johnson received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.