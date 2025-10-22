Governor Abbott Honors Live Oak County Sheriff Busby At Coastal Bend Peace Officers Association

TEXAS, October 22 - October 22, 2025 | Goliad, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today joined the Coastal Bend Peace Officers Association (CBPOA) and Operation Lone Star Taskforce to honor Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby for his 44 years of service.

"Law enforcement officers at the local, state, and federal level do everything in their power to keep our state safe and enforce law and order," said Governor Abbott. "I thank our law enforcement officers — and especially Sheriff Busby — for their work to protect Texans. Tools and strategies have changed over the years; what has not changed is Sheriff Busby's commitment to protect the people he serves. I thank him for his 44 years of service to our great state."

During his remarks, Governor Abbott highlighted the important role that the men and women in uniform play to uphold law and order in Texas. The Governor noted the success of Operation Lone Star and other public safety initiatives to keep Texans and our communities safe. Additionally, the Governor thanked the brave men and women who risk their lives every day to protect their fellow Texans and reaffirmed that he will remain a staunch defender of law enforcement officers and first responders.

The Governor was joined at the ceremony by Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby, CBPOA Second Vice President and Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, and other law enforcement officials.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.