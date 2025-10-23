Governor Abbott Reappoints Five To Texas Industrialized Building Code Council

TEXAS, October 23 - October 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Devin Duvak, Otis Jones, Jr., Binoy Kurien, Scott A. McDonald, and Stephen Shang to the Texas Industrialized Building Code Council for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Council oversees the state program regulating industrialized housing and buildings.

Devin Duvak of Burleson is vice president of manufacturing for Indicom Buildings/Sunbelt Modular Inc. He is a member of International Code Council, National Fire Protection Association, and the Modular Building Institute (MBI) Government Affairs Committee. Additionally, he is a member and former president of the MBI. Duvak received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology from West Texas A&M University.

Otis Jones, Jr. of Houston is a regional manager at LJB Inc. He is the former chapter president and member of the National Society of Black Engineers. Additionally, he is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Structural Engineering Association of Texas. Jones received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University and is a professionally licensed engineer with certifications in multiple states.

Binoy Kurien of Pearland is a code compliance manager at Powell Electrical Systems, Houston. He serves on the board of Hebron Church in Houston. Kurien studied electrical engineering at the University of Houston and has been working in the power distribution industry for over 30 years.

Scott McDonald of Willow Park is director of development services for the city of Denton. He is a member of the Texas Chapter of American Planning Association and Building Officials Association of Texas. Previously, he served as a board member on the National Institute of Building Sciences. McDonald received a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Public Administration from Wayland Baptist University. He is also a veteran of the United States Army.

Stephen Shang of Austin is chief executive officer of Falcon Structures. He is a member of the MBI, National Portable Storage Association, and the Young Presidents’ Organization. Additionally, he is a member of The University of Texas (UT) College of Engineering Advisory Council. Shang received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from UT Austin and is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s entrepreneurial master’s program.