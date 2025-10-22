Prevencio Awarded Additional Patents for HART CADhs, Its AI-Driven Blood Test for Coronary Artery Disease

Prevencio HART AI Blood Tests

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prevencio, Inc., a leader in AI-powered cardiovascular diagnostics, announced the issuance of two new patents for its HART CADhs® test in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong, expanding its global intellectual property portfolio to six U.S. and international patents. These patents safeguard the company’s proprietary, multi-protein, AI-driven methods for diagnosing obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD).

HART CADhs is the only blood test that integrates multiple cardiac protein biomarkers with machine learning to provide a highly accurate, non-invasive diagnosis of obstructive CAD. The new international patents build upon existing protections in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, further solidifying Prevencio’s market leadership and innovation in cardiovascular diagnostics.

“Securing patent protection in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong complements U.S., European, and Japanese patent protection and marks another milestone in advancing our innovation and market leadership,” said Rhonda Rhyne, Chief Executive Officer of Prevencio. “These patents reinforce the novelty of our HART CADhs test and underscore our commitment to improving cardiovascular diagnostics worldwide.”

James L. Januzzi, MD, Chief Scientific Officer at the Baim Institute and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, added, “Cardiovascular disease is a global problem. Expanding international patent protection will facilitate Prevencio to deliver scalable solutions that meet urgent diagnostic needs in the U.S. as well as global markets.”

Prevencio’s HART CADhs and HART CVE tests—both AI-powered, multi-protein blood diagnostics—are already available to healthcare providers and researchers. Backed by strong clinical data, international patent protection, and FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, Prevencio continues to pioneer accessible, accurate, and cost-effective solutions for cardiovascular disease, the world’s leading cause of death and a $318 billion annual U.S. healthcare burden.

About Prevencio, Inc.

Prevencio is transforming cardiovascular care through AI-driven blood tests that deliver earlier, accurate, and more accessible diagnostics. The company’s HART platform powers the development of proprietary tests for cardiovascular disease, including HART CADhs® for detecting obstructive coronary artery disease and HART CVE® for assessing one-year risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death. For more information, visit www.prevenciomed.com.

