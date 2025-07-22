Prevencio Enters Canadian Market Through Strategic Partnership with Heart Fit Clinic

Prevencio HART AI Blood Tests

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prevencio, Inc., a pioneer in AI-powered cardiovascular diagnostics, today announced a strategic partnership with Heart Fit Clinic, Canada’s foremost network of preventive cardiology centers. This collaboration marks Prevencio’s first commercial expansion outside the United States—generating early international revenue and validating global demand for its next-generation cardiac blood tests.

Under the partnership, Heart Fit Clinic will offer Prevencio’s flagship tests:

• HART CADhs® – Diagnoses obstructive coronary artery disease

• HART CVE® – Predicts a patient’s one-year risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiac death

Both tests have been rigorously validated across multinational clinical studies and are supported by more than 20 peer-reviewed publications. Most notably, HART CADhs recently received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. FDA, highlighting its differentiated clinical utility and regulatory momentum.

“This partnership marks a key step in our international expansion and reflects strong alignment with clinically sophisticated partners focused on early detection and prevention,” said Rhonda Rhyne, President and CEO of Prevencio. “It drives revenue growth, accelerates market adoption, and builds clinical and commercial validation needed to support broader reimbursement and future value inflection.”

With clinics across Canada, Heart Fit Clinic is renowned for delivering evidence-based cardiovascular care through tailored prevention programs, diagnostics, and therapies—making it an ideal partner to showcase the clinical and commercial utility of the HART tests in a real-world, consumer-accessible setting.

“Our patients demand proactive, personalized care—and they deserve access to the most advanced tools available,” said Diamond Fernandes, Founder and Director of Heart Fit Clinic. “Prevencio’s tests add a new level of precision and predictive insight to cardiovascular health management.”

This collaboration further expands Prevencio’s strategic partner network and supports its roadmap for U.S. health system pilots, expanded sales channels, and reimbursement-focused clinical utility studies.

About Prevencio

Prevencio is revolutionizing cardiovascular diagnostics with its proprietary HART® platform—AI-powered blood tests that outperform traditional tools in accuracy and seamlessly integrate into existing clinical workflows. In addition to our flagship tests, we offer custom diagnostic solutions tailored to meet specific clinical and research needs. Learn more at www.prevenciomed.com.

About Heart Fit Clinic

Heart Fit Clinic is Canada’s leading provider of cardiovascular prevention, screening, and rehabilitation services, dedicated to helping patients live longer, healthier lives. Visit www.heartfit.ca for more information.

